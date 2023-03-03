Open in App
Knoxville, TN
See more from this location?
VolunteerCountry

WATCH: Jeremy Banks Puts On Strong Combine Showing

By Will Hopkins,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovmEQ_0l7Jgav700

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks put up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

After defensive linemen, linebackers went through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. Tennessee’s Jeremy Banks ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, putting him just inside the top half of runners at the position.

Only two at the position with faster times, though, weigh more than Banks’ 232 pounds. His 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds put him a bit lower on the list, but many runners at the linebacker position had times very close to each other.

Jeremy Banks excelled Thursday in his leaping. His 37.5-inch vertical jump put him in second place for the participating linebackers, and his 10-foot-7-inch broad jump was good for third. Only five linebackers did the three-cone drill, and his 7.27-second time put him in fourth. Banks’ 20-yard shuttle of 4.38 seconds had him at third out of six.

Lastly, he repped 225 pounds on the bench press 25 times, the fifth of the ten linebackers who benched. He was just four reps from the top but ten reps from the bottom of the group. ESPN ranks Banks as the 279th overall prospect, with this year’s draft having 260 total selections. We will have to wait and see if his ranking is altered by his performance at the combine in Indianapolis.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Why Tennessee Isn't Pursuing Dylan Raiola
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
What Lies In Store For Tennessee In The Second Round?
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
What Josh Heupel Can Do For Mike Matthews
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Joe Milton's Biggest Area To Improve This Offseason
Knoxville, TN23 hours ago
Previewing South Carolina-Ole Miss
Oxford, MS14 hours ago
Hendon Hooker's Unique Development Timetable
Knoxville, TN2 days ago
Wofford Forward Gaining Interest From Tennessee Program
Knoxville, TN14 hours ago
Three Vols Recieve All-Conference Recognition
Knoxville, TN1 day ago
Tennessee's SEC Tournament Path
Nashville, TN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy