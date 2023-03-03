WATCH: Jeremy Banks Puts On Strong Combine Showing

Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks put up impressive numbers at the NFL Combine on Thursday.

After defensive linemen, linebackers went through drills at the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Thursday. Tennessee’s Jeremy Banks ran a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, putting him just inside the top half of runners at the position.

Only two at the position with faster times, though, weigh more than Banks’ 232 pounds. His 10-yard split of 1.56 seconds put him a bit lower on the list, but many runners at the linebacker position had times very close to each other.

Jeremy Banks excelled Thursday in his leaping. His 37.5-inch vertical jump put him in second place for the participating linebackers, and his 10-foot-7-inch broad jump was good for third. Only five linebackers did the three-cone drill, and his 7.27-second time put him in fourth. Banks’ 20-yard shuttle of 4.38 seconds had him at third out of six.

Lastly, he repped 225 pounds on the bench press 25 times, the fifth of the ten linebackers who benched. He was just four reps from the top but ten reps from the bottom of the group. ESPN ranks Banks as the 279th overall prospect, with this year’s draft having 260 total selections. We will have to wait and see if his ranking is altered by his performance at the combine in Indianapolis.

