Kyrie Irving Makes Luka Doncic’s Life ‘Way Easier’: Did Mavs Turn a Corner?

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving became the first Dallas Mavericks teammates in team history to score 40+ points each in the same game on Thursday night. The Mavs also tied a franchise record for 3-pointers made as they prevented another big collapse against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and the Dallas Mavericks got a much-needed bounce-back win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night, but it didn’t come without some tense moments down the stretch.

After blitzing the Sixers from the 3-point line in the third quarter, the Mavs built a lead as big as 25 points and led by 19 heading into the fourth. However, thanks to a 15-0 run to start the final period with Doncic getting a breather, Philadelphia was able to make the Mavs sweat.

The Sixers’ run was reminiscent of what happened in Dallas on Sunday, as LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers stormed back from being down 27 points to capture a 111-108 win at American Airlines Center.

Despite those nervous moments, the Mavs were able to learn from that mistake and stem the tide against the Sixers. After letting Philadelphia get within four points at 110-106 with 8:27 remaining in the game, Irving snapped the Mavs out of their funk with a leaning midrange shot, plus the foul.

From there, the Mavs took full control again, and although the Sixers made another run in the final two minutes, too much damage had already been done by Dallas’ offense.

The Mavs finished the night shooting 54.9 percent from the field and 52.1 percent from deep en route to their 133-126 barn-burner win. Not only did Doncic and Irving become the first Mavs teammates to each score 40+ points in a game , but Dallas’ 25 made 3s tied a franchise record that was set on Feb. 12, 2021 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

“I think everybody has seen that,” Sixers star James Harden said when asked about the Mavs’ scorching offensive performance. “Two elite scorers, two elite playmakers that, once they get going, it’s difficult to slow them down. I mean, it felt like the entire team made every shot. They shot over 50 (percent) from the 3. They shot a lot of threes and made most of them.

“When a team gets that hot, it’s difficult to win. We gave ourselves a chance, but they just literally made everything.”

The Mavs obviously don’t expect to hit 25 shots from deep every game, but the more Doncic and Irving become comfortable operating together, the more high-quality looks Dallas’ offense is going to generate.

After Tuesday’s disappointing loss to the Indiana Pacers, Irving said he needed to be more aggressive going forward and not put so much pressure on himself. Actions speak louder than words, and Irving backed up that talk against the Sixers.

“It was definitely a different approach tonight, for us as a team, because we really wanted this. I wanted this,” Irving said. “But I think, like I said, last time I was sitting up here I just had to join the party and make sure my teammates were going to follow along. Luka was ready for the party. I was ready for the party tonight, and it was one of those games where we had some special performances and I’m just grateful that the work translated because it could’ve gone either way.

Irving explained further: “[I was] being more assertive and just playing ball at a high level. I’ve been doing it my whole life, so there’s nothing really to overthink. I just wanted to show how I could just prepare and just come ready to play a game, and my teammates know that they can depend on me.”

Although it was just Doncic and Irving’s second win as a duo, it was a big one against a true title contender. The record might not show it right now, but there have been signs of good things to come for the Mavs if they can just figure out a way to put up a league-average effort on defense every night. Regardless, Doncic is beyond thrilled to have Irving as his teammate and acknowledged how much of a burden he takes off his shoulders on offense.

“Like I said, it’s way easier,” Doncic said of playing alongside Irving. “It’s unbelievable the things he does on the court, some movements I have never seen in my life. I think if I would have to play with somebody it would be him for sure, because those movements and shots are incredible.”

Dallas still has to figure out its defense, and it also needs to figure out how to keep opponents from making big runs when having a big lead. However, it feels like the Mavs finally turned a corner on Thursday night. Now, they have to keep building on that momentum through the final 18 games of the season.

Next up, the Mavs face Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in what is sure to feel like another playoff atmosphere at AAC.

