NFL Insider Believes Aaron Rodgers Has 2 Options: Retire Or Join 1 AFC Team

Adam Schefter has just provided a major update to the Aaron Rodgers saga.

On SportsCenter this Friday afternoon, the NFL insider shared his clear thoughts on the situation surrounding the Green Bay quarterback.

"There continue to be more and more signs about him leaving Green Bay," Schefter said today, before revealing his opinion on what may happen if he does leave the Packers.

"My sense is ultimately it will come down to whether he wants to play elsewhere, which would be really the Jets, or whether he wants to retire."

The NFL insider continued.

"To me, those are the two most logical options and the two most likely scenarios here. But again, we have not heard from Aaron Rodgers himself."

Schefter's comments this Friday challenge recent betting odds favoring the Raiders to be Rodgers' next team. Just this morning, according to OddsChecker.com , the Vegas franchise was listed as -200 favorites to land the longtime Packers signal caller.

With that said, comments made by Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst this week appear to lend credence to Schefter's report today. Gutekunst revealed on Tuesday that Rodgers hasn't shared his plans with Green Bay. Additionally, he noted that the two sides haven't spoken since the end of the regular season.

Assuming Schefter's two options are the only possibilities for Rodgers, do you believe he's more likely to retire or join the Jets this fall?