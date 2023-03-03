Ex-Red Sox Continues To Get Slighted In Free Agency Despite Strong 2022 Season

Former Boston Red Sox shortstop José Iglesias is still available despite multiple teams in need of a middle infielder.

With spring training well underway the free-agent class has become an afterthought.

That said, one former member of the Boston Red Sox did more than enough last season to warrant a spot on a major league roster. The latest report adds even more confusion to the situation.

"(Colorado) Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers is thought likely to need shoulder surgery, which would likely cost him the season," The New York Post's Jon Heyman wrote Thursday. "But interestingly, the Rockies seem uninterested in bringing back José Iglesias."

Iglesias hit .292 with 33 extra-base hits including three home runs, 47 RBIs and a .708 OPS in 118 games with the Rockies last season. He also ranked in the 98th percentile in chase rate and 95th percentile in strikeout rate -- with just 56 K's in 467 plate appearances.

The 33-year-old has been reduced to a league-average defender but is more than capable of being a productive player this season.

The Rockies' lack of interest in Iglesias is strange, as was the Red Sox's after the departure of shortstop Xander Bogaerts and unexpected offseason surgery to Trevor Story.

Boston handed out multiple minor-league deals to veterans with shots to make the roster -- Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Niko Goodum to name a few. They also gave a 40-man spot to a far-less proven middle infielder, Yu Chang.

Yet Iglesias, who was a productive Major League Baseball player last season, remains unsigned.

