Solvang Century Bike Ride to take place this Saturday

Hundreds of bicyclists are expected to take part in this weekend's Solvang Century Bike Ride.

The event takes place on Saturday, March 4, between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Cyclists will have three route options ranging from 52 miles to 101 miles that will take them through the Santa Ynez, Lompoc, and southern Santa Maria valleys.

Although no road or lane closures will be in place, travelers should be aware that the cyclists will be utilizing portions of Highway 1, Highway 135, and Highway 246.

There will be signage along the routes to inform the public of the event.

More information on the bike ride can be found at SolvangCentury.com .

