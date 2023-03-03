Andrew Tate's leaked 'medical record' claims he has cancer

Andrew Tate could be suffering from a form of cancer, according to his alleged leaked medical records.

On Thursday, Romanian news outlet, Spy News , released an exclusive article claiming to have accessed Tate’s medical documents from Regina Maria Hospital in Romania.

According to the documents, doctors in Dubai allegedly indicated Tate, 36, had a “sizeable lesion” in his upper right lung which was apparently discovered in December 2022, shortly before his arrest.

In the obtained documents, the lesion was called a “serious health condition” as doctors flagged it as a potential sign of a slow-growing cancerous tumour.

A spokesperson for Tate told Daily Mail confirmed that Tate has “a dark spot on his lung, most likely a tumour” although no official diagnosis has been made.

Since being arrested and held in Romania, Tate has been receiving medical treatment but his spokesperson told Daily Mail his “chosen medical team” is in Dubai.

“He is in good shape and is staying strong. His doctors have requested that he returns to Dubai for further testing,” the spokesperson said.

On Twitter, rumors swirled that Tate had been diagnosed with a form of lung cancer

Tate did not explicitly mention the rumors on Twitter but he did retweet a video from a fan, who is a cancer survivor, who acknowledged Tate’s “diagnosis” in the video.

We reached out to Tate for comment.

Tate, and his brother, are being held in a Romanian prison as authorities conduct an investigation surrounding allegations of human trafficking.

The brothers were initially arrested in December but have had their detention extended by 30 days, twice. Tate has maintained his innocence and appealed their detention.

