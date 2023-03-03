Open in App
Franklin, NJ
TAPinto.net

Read Across America Made Its Way to Franklin School Too!

By Linda Lampert,

5 days ago

RAHWAY, NJ — On Thursday, March 2, Franklin Elementary School celebrated Read Across America Day with a special event that featured guest readers from the local community.

Read Across America Day is an annual event that promotes reading and literacy among children and adults. This year, Franklin Elementary School invited several community members to read to students in different classrooms throughout the day.

Some of the guest readers included the Honorable Daniel Roberts, Union County Superior Court Judge; Rahway’s Board of Education (BOE) president, Bernard Robson; and BOE members Laura Giacobbe and Najah Allen.

Others who read included members of the Rahway Public School District: Dr. Tiffany Beer, Director of Curriculum & Instruction; Dr. Leslie Septor, Program Supervisor of Literacy; and Lissette Marchica, Learning Disabilities Teacher Consultant.

Since access to books is essential for promoting literacy, the school also held a book fair in the library, where students could purchase books to take home and read. It was a great way to encourage students to continue reading outside the classroom.

The fun did not stop there. There were many other activities throughout the day. Lindsey Barrett’s bilingual kindergarten students enjoyed studying Dr. Seuss books, silly stories and characters, and words that rhyme. Kristine Gaglio’s kindergartners had a blast making Oobleck, a type of slime found in a Dr. Seuss story.

Alicia Scipioni’s second graders visited Rebecca Yedlock’s first grade class and read books to their peers. The student were excited to show off how much progress they have made with reading.

The school’s goal for Read Across America Day was to inspire students to become lifelong readers and learners. The school wanted to show them that reading is fun and that there are so many great books out there to explore.

Overall, the Read Across America Day event was a huge success, with students and guest readers alike enjoying the opportunity to share stories and connect over the love of reading.

The leaders at Franklin Elementary School were thrilled to have such a great turnout for the Read Across America Day celebration. They thought that it was wonderful to see so many members of the community come together to support our students and promote literacy.

For TAPinto Rahway's earlier article on Read Across America at Madison School, click here.

