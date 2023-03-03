Jernick's Gourmet Specialties Opens Just In Time For Nutley St. Patrick's Day Parade Crowds

NUTLEY, NJ - After months of anticipation, Jernick's Gourmet Specialties is ready for to open on Nutley St. Patrick's Parade day.

A long dream of Adam Jernick, 'Jernick's Gourmet Specialties' is the bricks and mortar incarnation of the award-winning 'Spanky's Gourmet Grub' food truck. The TAPinto Nutley team got a preview earlier this week.

Jernick's is heavy on beef, real beef. Forget the pre-packaged, mass-produced ground hodgepodge, the meat is ground or shaved in house. In the kitchen there is a large deli slicer used to shave beef for the Big Dipper and Bun Burner sandwiches, a grinder is used to make the special blend for the burgers. It's a contemporary interpretation of what would be found in along Route 66 in the era when Nat King Cole put the American Experience to song.

Sorry Philly, Jernick's takes the cheese steak to new levels. On our visit, we ran into Nutley High School Athletic Director Joe Piro turning the griddle into his personal playing field. He was making a Big Dipper. As the shaved beef is cooking, onions are added to cook with the beef. Then shredded cheddar is placed on top. Instead of melting in a single layer, the cheese melts into the spaces between the beef and onion shaving pulling the flavors into something that cannot be described in words. A cover is put over the over everything, allowing cooking to continue in a steamy environment. When the cover is lifted, it is reminiscent of the scene in Brigadoon when the villagers appear through the mist.

The Bun Burner starts with the same shaved beef, but uses provolone cheese, long hot peppers, cherry peppers, and roasted garlic spread.

The 'Bacon-Me-Crazy' is the award winner burger that is unlike any burger you've had before.

Jernick uses a 50/50 combination of beef and bacon for the burger, but it's not just any beef. He grinds brisket, short rib, and chuck to create the perfect beef blend. That beef mix is then combined with equal parts of ground bacon. Yes, equal parts bacon. The layers of flavor don't stop there.

Forget American cheese, Jernick uses domestic cheddar, but he doesn't just plop it on top of the cooked burger. Slices of cheddar are placed on top of the burger while it's still on the grill. As the edges start to melt, they run onto the grill, where they cook a bit and form a cheddar skirt. Anyone who's had baked Parmesan crisps knows what we're talking about, but with cheddar. And to top it off, house made bacon jam is then scooped on top of each burger.

Fries! The friends are tossed in cherry pepper spread and served with bleu cheese crumbles. The Garlic Parm fries are exactly that, and highly addictive. The Jersey Fries are Jernick's interpretation of disco fries with beef au jus and fresh mutz.

The TAPinto Nutley team has a goal of working our way through the entire menu, once bite at a time.

Jernick's Gourmet Specialties is located at 301 Franklin Ave. Nutley NJ.







































