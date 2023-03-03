Lori Harvey Serves ’70s Style in Flowy Sequin Dress & Trousers With Clear Heels at Valentino Beauty’s ‘Born in Roma’ Party

After joining a star-studded front row at Off-White’s fall 2023 runway show , Lori Harvey took her fierce style to Valentino Beauty’s “Born in Roma Intense” party at Paris Fashion Week on March 2.

The model and skincare entrepreneur served 70s style at the event, posing for photos in a dark brown sequin dress. The flowy piece featured thick straps and a plunging V-neckline. She layered the garment with chocolate brown wide-leg trousers.

Elevating the moment, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with statement earrings, marble cuff bracelets and a rectangle clutch. Harvey parted her hair on the side and slicked it back. For makeup, she went with soft smokey eye and glossy pout.

Giving her ensemble a slick boost, Harvey slipped into a pair of platform sandals. The towering silhouette peaked out underneath her pants leg and featured a clear strap across the toe and a chunky outsole.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris , France. Held from February 27-March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior , Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and Alexander McQueen’s return to the Paris s chedule.

