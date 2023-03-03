Open in App
Pleasantville, NJ
See more from this location?
6abc Action News

3 men sentenced for assaulting man outside NJ strip club who was later found dead

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gL2vk_0l7JKxyS00

Three men were sentenced Friday for the attack of a Pleasantville, New Jersey man outside of a strip club.

Jamaul Timberlake and John Hands will be serving four years behind bars. Hands' brother, Garnell, was sentenced to five years.

The three men were accused of assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret
in January of last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CcwIH_0l7JKxyS00

Irving Mayren-Guzman

Police said he was last seen at the club with two friends and left on foot by himself.

Guzman's body was found in a nearby marsh two days later.

His cause of death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Jersey State newsLocal New Jersey State
One person dies after being trapped in Westampton, New Jersey house fire
Westampton, NJ17 hours ago
Man's body found after house fire in Little Egg Harbor Twp., New Jersey
Little Egg Harbor Township, NJ1 day ago
New Jersey officials consider fining people, stores for abandoned shopping carts in Vineland
Vineland, NJ12 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Family member, other bystanders capture suspect in Mayfair pizza shop shooting
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Video shows suspects who allegedly stole $75K in cash from Northern Liberties apartment
Philadelphia, PA13 hours ago
Woman shot inside bathroom of Philadelphia bar; suspect arrested
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man, woman plead guilty for roles in deadly shooting outside Pat's King of Steaks
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
8 suspects sought after woman brutally assaulted near Philadelphia City Hall
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man runs to McDonald's for help after being shot in the Parkside section of Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 hour ago
Man arrested after firing at guard near Philadelphia's Dilworth Park ice rink
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
SEPTA, Philadelphia police investigate stabbing on train near Logan Station
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Group of juveniles attack Center City Philadelphia employee, ransack business
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Mom shot after child finds gun outside, brings it inside Olney home, police say
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Troubleshooters: Main Line furniture store owners face additional charges
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Suspect in killing of Temple officer has preliminary hearing postponed
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
71-year-old man shot while defending himself in North Philadelphia tells his story
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Police identify 5 people killed during violent weekend in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Violent weekend that left 6 dead in Philadelphia has officials looking for answers
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Saturday night violence in Philadelphia leaves several dead, including 14-year-old
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Community refrigerator to be replaced after theft in Hunting Park
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Level Up nonprofit helps at-risk teens dealing with gun violence in Philadelphia
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Man killed in shooting along New Jersey Turnpike was wanted for murder
Lawnside, NJ4 days ago
Car slams into Center City Philadelphia home after 2-vehicle crash
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago
Crime data: How safe are students when they step off campus in Philadelphia?
Philadelphia, PA2 days ago
Driver injured after SUV hits tree in Philadelphia's Fairmount Park
Philadelphia, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy