3 men sentenced for assaulting man outside NJ strip club who was later found dead

Three men were sentenced Friday for the attack of a Pleasantville, New Jersey man outside of a strip club.

Jamaul Timberlake and John Hands will be serving four years behind bars. Hands' brother, Garnell, was sentenced to five years.

The three men were accused of assaulting 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman outside Centerfolds Cabaret

Police said he was last seen at the club with two friends and left on foot by himself.

Guzman's body was found in a nearby marsh two days later.

His cause of death was determined to be the result of hypothermia, drowning and alcohol intoxication.