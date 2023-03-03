Open in App
Billings, MT
See more from this location?
Q2 News

Q2 Billings Area Weather: Change to colder and snowier weather begins Sunday

By Keith Meier,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6fLO_0l7JK6iY00

Skies will clear later Friday evening as one weak weather disturbance exits the region Friday evening. Mostly sunny skies will prevail much of Saturday with generally light winds.., making for a pretty nice day. The region will see increasing cloudiness late in the day Saturday as the next weather system approaches the state from the southwest.

By Sunday morning, snow showers can be expected in the mountains and spread onto the plains by mid to late afternoon on Sunday. Temperatures will be sharply cooler on Sunday under mostly cloudy skies as northeast winds usher in colder air from Canada. Periods of snow can be expected across southern and eastern Montana Sunday evening through the day on Monday. Accumulations in most areas are expected to remain light (1-3 inches by Monday afternoon); however the mountains have a better chance of seeing higher snowfall through the period.

Next week will see daytime high temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal and periods of snow. A larger storm system is expected to develop in eastern Colorado late Wednesday into Thursday which could spread snow northward into southern Montana by mid to late week. Stay tuned to Q2 for more details in the coming days.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Colorado State newsLocal Colorado State
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Chilly with more snow coming
Billings, MT2 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow Moves in Sunday with a Cold Week Ahead
Billings, MT4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Snow ending west to east
Billings, MT37 minutes ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: 1-2 punch of snow lands blows in different places
Billings, MT9 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy today, Snow coming Sunday into Monday
Billings, MT5 days ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Mild and dry through Saturday - cold and snow Monday
Billings, MT6 days ago
Low flow: Billings trailer park struggling with access to water
Billings, MT1 day ago
Montana Rail Link request to terminate lease with BSNF Railway approved
Sandpoint, ID12 hours ago
Q2 Billings Area Weather: Cloudy with near seasonal temperatures
Billings, MT7 days ago
Bugs in space?: Students in Billings pitch problem solving to NASA
Billings, MT1 day ago
New shop opens in space abandoned by Rise Again Tattoo in Billings
Billings, MT1 day ago
Billings Public Library seeking old photos from 1960-1999
Billings, MT10 hours ago
'Aviation gets in your blood': New flight school coming to Billings
Billings, MT3 days ago
Youth Dynamics seeing rising demand for service in Billings
Billings, MT5 days ago
Sheriff confirms missing Billings mountain biker found dead
Billings, MT3 days ago
Montana pharmacies rethinking abortion pill amid controversy
Billings, MT11 hours ago
Car flips into two houses and parked car on Grand Avenue Friday evening
Billings, MT4 days ago
Advocacy group lobbying to change Montana marijuana regulations
Helena, MT5 days ago
BLM investigates graffiti at Four Dances area after neo-Nazi pictures found
Billings, MT3 days ago
Employees at five Montana papers ordered to take unpaid furloughs
Butte, MT6 days ago
Billings mayor brings cultures together for celebration dinner
Billings, MT5 days ago
'Invaluable project': Billings elementary student group creates own newscasts
Billings, MT11 hours ago
Pet Roulette: Fundraiser at Billings shelter offers one-of-a-kind art
Billings, MT1 day ago
Convention center on Billings West End set to open this year
Billings, MT6 days ago
Billings gym celebrates 3 years of care and understanding for veterans
Billings, MT4 days ago
Laurel fire chief steps down amid frustration with mayor
Laurel, MT6 days ago
Village Inn building demolished in Billings
Billings, MT6 days ago
Make Billings beautiful: Grants available for artists
Billings, MT6 days ago
Gianforte urges passage of $100M disaster fund at Billings stop
Billings, MT7 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy