Austin Police provide details surrounding hit-and-run that killed bicyclist

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Friday, the Austin Police Department provided additional details surrounding a February fatal crash between an unknown vehicle and an unidentified bicyclist in north Austin.

APD said the crash occurred at approximately 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of North Lamar Boulevard and Rutland Drive when the cyclist was crossing the intersection at the crosswalk.

Police said the cyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the unknown vehicle did not stop or call 911.

This crash was the second fatal hit-and-run at the North Lamar Boulevard and Rutland Drive intersection in February. In the first, a pedestrian was hit and killed Feb. 11.

According to Austin Police, the suspect vehicle involved was described as a possibly white-colored sedan. APD said the vehicle might also have recent damage as a result of the crash.

“This incident is being investigated as Austin’s 17th fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 17 fatalities for the year,” APD said. “On the date of this crash in 2022, there were a total of 15 fatal crashes that resulted in 16 deaths.”

As of Friday, police said the investigation remained ongoing.

APD asked anyone with any information about the driver or the vehicle involved to contact the department’s Vehicular Homicide unit at 512-974-8111. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling 512-472-8477.

“A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest,” APD said.

