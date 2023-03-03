17-year-old killed in accident on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News

A teenager was killed in a multi-vehicle car wreck Friday afternoon on Jefferson Avenue in Newport News.

The 17-year-old boy was a passenger in a car that crashed into three other vehicles at about 2:20 p.m. at Pavilion Place and Jefferson, police spokesman Matt Michalec wrote in a news release.

That’s in the Oyster Point section of the city, just north of the intersection with J. Clyde Morris Boulevard.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.

Another passenger in the car, also a juvenile, was taken to a hospital with injuries “of an unknown extent,” Michalec wrote. That child’s age or sex wasn’t immediately available, and it wasn’t clear whether the juveniles were wearing seatbelts.

Northbound traffic on Jefferson Avenue has been closed for several hours, with traffic being rerouted as the accident was investigated. The drivers of the other three vehicles weren’t injured and remained at the scene.

Michalec said police were still determining the identity of the car’s driver. No charges have so far been filed.

