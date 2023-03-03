Open in App
Throw Some Punches in Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star on Nintendo Switch

By Joe Tilleli,

5 days ago
Let’s be honest with ourselves. Half the reason we each follow our particular fitness instructors on YouTube, TikTok, Peleton, or whatever platforms we are using during our a-home workouts is because of the charismatic and good-looking instructors. They’re nice to look at while also portraying the body type we’re striving for. But let’s also be honest with ourselves that real people are boring. We shouldn’t be oogling over and striving for mediocrity. We deserve to train with the hunky meathead himbos of our favorite shonen manga and anime.

Well for any like-minded workout junkies out there, come get excited for Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star . You can get a full workout at home with your Nintendo Switch . The game uses your Joy-Con controllers to let your throw punches. It’s a rhythm game that’ll get you up and moving, working up a real sweat while having a good time doing so.

You can pick from a handful of characters to take on the role of your instructor while also customizing their outfits. Choose from the over-the-top fighting outfits you’d expect from the series or something more modern and fun like a zip-up graphic hoodie displaying lines like “I love sister,” and “What color is your blood, you bastards?!” Lovely. You’ll also be punching your fists to background music featuring Fist of the North Star classics like Aio Torimodose!! , Tough Boy , Yuria Eienni , and Silent Survivor .

Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star is available to download today from the Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Get your copy for $50. There is also a free demo you can try out also available on the eShop.

