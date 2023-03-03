Open in App
Orange County, CA
See more from this location?
ABC7

Canvas ice fishing igloos are protecting unhoused communities in OC from record-low temperatures

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHJHx_0l7JFzqX00

Canvas ice fishing tents known as igloos are popping up throughout Orange County to help save the lives of members of the unhoused community during record-breaking cold weather.

Michael Sean Wright, the chief of field operations with the nonprofit Wound Walk, said the streak of record-breaking low temperatures blanketing Southern California's mountains with snow and central OC with graupel poses a great threat to the homeless.

"They were so warm and easy to pop up," Wright said of the tents. "The reality is that L.A. experiences more hypothermic incidents than New York because we're not prepared for it."

This past Saturday, in Westminster, pods came just in time for more than two dozen people.

"We had patients presenting with extreme hypothermia, so we were able to stabilize. In that particular area, you're gonna get 911 calls and PD calls. That night we didn't have any," Wright said.

The number of people seeking shelter from the cold nearly doubled when the pods went to Anaheim this past Wednesday night.

"There's such a big gap in this healthcare for this population that only street medicine will be able to resolve," said Antalique Tran, a street medicine technician. "We can't do it from top down it has to be out in the field."

Wright said the igloos are designed to radiate heat to the center with very little electricity necessary, preventing parking lots from filling up with generators.

Volunteers said they hoped a night out of the cold could change a life.

"When we get up in the morning, we can actually see a different person and that person feels so different that we'll introduce the idea of, 'Let's chase this. Do you want to continue to feel good?'" Wright said.

The nonprofit runs out of the Lestonnac Free Clinic of OC.

The clinic's Executive Director, Edward Gerber, said the igloos were hard to come by in Southern California. The igloos currently in use had to be ordered from Michigan.

As of Thursday, Wright said Wound Walk had enough igloos to shelter 65 people.

Anyone wanting to donate to the nonprofit to help them with their efforts can head to their website.
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Puppy gets crazy happy after seeing rain for first time during recent LA storm
Redondo Beach, CA23 hours ago
SoCal mountain communities still face challenges in recovering as another storm on the way
Lake Arrowhead, CA16 hours ago
Plan to remove thousands of trees a surprise in the ‘city of trees’
Claremont, CA1 day ago
Growing concern for residents stranded in San Bernardino mountain communities
San Bernardino, CA2 days ago
Disabled mountain lion orphaned in Orange County car crash rescued by sanctuary
Alpine, CA2 days ago
Crestline couple hiked 3 miles through unplowed roads to safety
Crestline, CA2 days ago
NASA pics show California snow before and after winter storm
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Will Santa Ana Find Public Park Land in the Riverview Golf Course?
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
Another Storm Is Coming Our Way. Here's What You Need To Know
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
ATMOSPHERIC RIVER PREDICTED FROM HAWAII: Raiden Storm Pattern Update For Week of March 12th for Southern California
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
More rain in Southern California forecast: Here's when
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
The largest planned logistics and business park in North America gets under way in Southern California
Moreno Valley, CA2 days ago
Wrigley pushes back on Metro’s proposal for A Line homeless service hub
Long Beach, CA1 day ago
Landslide in Newport Beach swallows backyard; prompts evacuations
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
Protesters fear robot dog will spy on Black and Brown people as LA city council postpones vote
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Road collapses, swallowing SUV in Laguna Beach
Laguna Beach, CA2 days ago
Newport Beach families left in limbo after dangerous landslide threatens their homes
Newport Beach, CA2 days ago
New details emerge after man goes on rampage, tries to stab attendant on LA-Boston flight
Los Angeles, CA20 hours ago
Incoming: Victoria's Little Taste Of Winter
Riverside, CA3 days ago
Norco ready to battle proposed state animal waste law
Norco, CA2 days ago
Crestline residents worried, frustrated as some start to run out of supplies: 'We need more help'
Crestline, CA2 days ago
Crestline woman battling cancer missed last 2 chemo treatments due to unplowed roads
Crestline, CA3 days ago
Infant rescued from suspected human trafficker in Southern California
San Clemente, CA11 hours ago
Headlines: Palos Verdes Estates May Be Ruled Liable for Allowing Local Surf Gang to Harass Out-of-Town Surfers
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Vape pens sold to kids in Riverside County; 2 arrested
Temecula, CA15 hours ago
Snowed-in: Lake Arrowhead man details fear, frustration as supplies run low
Lake Arrowhead, CA6 days ago
Highways in Southern California closed due to snow, ice
Los Angeles, CA5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy