ATF National Response Team arrives to investigate deadly Buffalo fire

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - A wide scale investigation into the massive Main Street fire in Buffalo Wednesday that claimed the life of Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno is underway and federal officials are in town assisting.

In comments following the fire Wednesday, Buffalo Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said there was work underway on the building, possibly involving torches, and City of Buffalo officials tell WBEN there were no active or valid permits for that address.

WBEN reached out to the owner of the property, Chris Jacobs, who told WBEN, "The contractor performing the work was insured and licensed."

"I share the community’s sadness over the loss of this brave firefighter and pray for the family of Jason Arno and his fellow firefighters," Jacobs stated. "Currently several agencies are in the process of investigating the cause of this tragic event. I will elaborate further on this incident once the investigation is completed."

The New York Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives called on ATF’s National Response Team to join the investigation of a fire at 745 Main Street in the city’s theater district.

NRT members arrived Friday to assist the Buffalo Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department in this ongoing investigation. The NRT consists of Special Agents, Certified Fire Investigators, a Forensic Chemist, Intelligence Research Specialist, Certified Explosives Specialist, Law Enforcement Training Specialist, Fire Protection Engineer, Electrical Engineer and an Accelerant Detection Canine with handler.

“My team and I are here to work alongside our local partners and share whatever resources we have to help determine the origin and cause of this fire,” said David Oliver, on scene NRT Team Leader. “While the pain of this loss will always be felt, we hope our efforts provide the answers a tragedy like this demand.”

NRT provides an immediate and sustained nationwide response capability, typically deploying within 24 hours of notification, with state-of-the-art equipment and highly qualified ATF personnel specializing in fire origin and cause determination.

“Anytime a firefighter loses their life in the line of duty, it is a tragic loss to the community and this nation," said Special Agent in Charge John DeVito, ATF New York Field Division. "We are heartbroken for the family, friends and fellow firefighters and vow to work alongside our partners in the Buffalo Fire Department, Fire Marshal’s Office and Police Department to determine how and why this tragedy occurred.”

Demolition of the building has been suspended while the investigation unfolds.