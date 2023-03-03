Publicists Rachel Karten and Lindsay Krug Launch Origin Public Relations (EXCLUSIVE)

Former ID PR publicists Rachel Karten and Lindsay Krug have launched their own firm, Origin Public Relations .

Their client roster already includes Kathy Bates, Hannah Einbinder, Tracee Ellis Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Kumail Nanjiani, Emily Hampshire, D’Arcy Carden, Gillian Jacobs, Uzo Aduba, Abbi Jacobson, Christopher Storer, Jen Statsky, Andrea Savage, Busy Philipps, Ilana Glazer, Chris Estrada, Martha Plimpton, Lennon Parham, Jessica St. Clair, Liam James, May Calamawy, Michaela Watkins, Annabel Oakes, Jillian Bell, Abe Sylvia, Katy Mixon and Ellen Rapoport.

Karten and Krug left ID PR — founded by power player Kelly Bush Novak in 1993 — in early February after 16 years with the company. “We are grateful to ID for their guidance and mentorship over the past 16 years. We are thrilled to be launching our own publicity firm and embark on this next chapter of our careers,” Karten and Krug told Variety in a joint statement shorting after announcing their departures.

ID PR vice president Alla Plotkin , who has worked with Bette Midler, Sarah Paulson, Holland Taylor, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicholas Braun, Michelle Williams, Titus Burgess and Jessica Williams, left the company earlier this week. She has not announced her next move.

Amanda Horton, who had been with ID as a director, launched her own banner, ALH PR, last month. She continues to rep longtime client Chloë Sevigny as well as “Euphoria” actor Chloe Cherry and Dasha Nekrasova.

