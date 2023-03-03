‘The Penguin’ Casts Clancy Brown As Salvatore Maroni

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro.
Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.
Brown is represented by CAA and Pop Art Management.
Comments / 0