‘The Penguin’ Casts Clancy Brown As Salvatore Maroni

Clancy Brown ( Dexter: New Blood ) is set to recur as Salvatore Maroni in the HBO Max Original limited drama series from Warner Bros Television and DC Studios.

The eight-episode DC Studios drama will continue the Batman crime saga that Matt Reeves began with Warner Bros’ The Batman and centers on the character played by Colin Farrell in the film.

Maroni appeared in American comic books published by DC Comics . He’s a powerful mob boss and gangster in Gotham City and an enemy of Batman. He was also the one who disfigured poor Harvey Dent.

Other cast members in The Penguin besides Farrell and Brown include Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly , Shohreh Aghdashloo and Deirdre O’Connell.

The series is executive produced by Reeves, Dylan Clark and Farrell; Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner; Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro.

Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, The Penguin is produced by Reeves’ 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho’s Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

Brown is represented by CAA and Pop Art Management.

