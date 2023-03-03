Oscar Week 2023 Parties & Events: The List

UPDATED with latest: Grab your dress and your bow tie because Oscar party week is here. While there were few parties on Golden Globes night, the industry is making up for it starting this weekend. More events may be added as the week goes on as some studios date their events at the last minute (as in Netflix and A24). Please send any event or party details to anthony@deadline.com . Most events are by invite-only. All times PT.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

2 PM: 38th Film Independent Spirit Awards

Santa Monica Pier

Joining host Hasan Minhaj are presenters Adam Brody, Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Dae Kim, Danielle Deadwyler, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jeremy Pope, Jodie Turner-Smith, Joel Kim Booster, Kevin Bacon, Lily Tomlin, Molly Shannon, Nicholas Braun, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Simona Tabasco, Stephanie Hsu, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and W. Kamau Bell. They will be joining the previously announced Honorary Co-Chairs, Academy Award winners and Film Independent Fellows Chloé Zhao and Siân Heder. The event will be streamed live on IMDb’s YouTube channel, as well as Film Independent’s YouTube and Twitter accounts.

(L-R) Regina Hall and Taylour Paige at last year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards

4 PM: Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

Microsoft Theater, L.A LIVE

Co-host of CBS Mornings and CBS Sports analyst Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio will embark on an immersive and Slime-tastic adventure as co-hosts of this year’s event. Adam Sandler will receive the first-ever King of Comedy Award.

5 PM: Cinema Audio Society’s 59th Annual CAS Awards

InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown

Honorees include Oscar-nominated production sound mixer Peter J. Devlin CAS ( Black Panther, Wakanda Forever ) and Oscar-winning filmmaker Alejandro González Iñárritu. All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, Elvis, The Batman and Top Gun: Maverick are up for Live Action Best Picture.

6 PM: 35th Annual USC Scripter Awards

Edward L. Doheny Jr. Memorial Library, USC

This event honors the year’s best adaptation of the printed word to film or television adaptation.

Confirmed nominees attending include: author, journalist and EP Taffy Brodesser-Akner ( Fleishman is In Trouble ), author Mick Herron ( Slow Horses ), screenwriter Will Smith ( Slow Horses ), screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz ( She Said ), screenwriter Sarah Polley ( Women Talking ), author Miriam Toews ( Women Talking ), screenwriter Kazuo Ishigiro ( Living ).

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

2 PM: 73rd ACE Eddie Awards

Royce Hall, UCLA

Hosted by writer-comedian Ashley Nicole Black, this event recognizes outstanding editing in 14 categories of film, television and documentaries. The Woman King director Gina Prince-Bythewood will receive the ACE Golden Eddie Filmmaker of the Year Award and film editors Lynne Willingham, ACE and Don Zimmerman, ACE will receive Career Achievement Awards.

3:30 PM: 13th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

The Wiltern, Los Angeles

4 PM: 75th Annual Writers Guild of America Awards

Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles & Edison Ballroom, New York City

Hosted by Janelle James in L.A. and Michelle Buteau in NYC. It’s a return to in-person for the awards ceremony, the last being in 2020. Expect a lot of serious talk about upcoming contract negotiations with the AMPTP. Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, The Menu, Nope and Tár are up for Original Screenplay, while Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Women Talking, She Said, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick are up for Adapted Screenplay.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 8

11 AM, 3 PM , 6 PM : Oscar Week: Animated Shorts & Documentaries

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

Nominated animated shorts will screen twice at the David Geffen Theater at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Shorts screened include The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse ; The Flying Sailor ; Ice Merchants ; My Year of Dicks ; An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe It . Nominees in the Animated Short Film and Animated Feature Film categories will feature in a panel at 6 p.m. including Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio , Marcel the Shell with Shoes On , Puss in Boots: The Last Wish , The Sea Beast and Turning Red .

Chloe Fineman attends last year’s Vanity Fair and Lancôme Celebrate The Future Of Hollywood at Mother Wolf

Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood

Mes Amis, Hollywood

Vanity Fair and TikTok celebrate Vanities: A Night for Young Hollywood. The private event — co-hosted by Halle Bailey, Paul Mescal and Julia Garner — spotlights the actors, musicians, artists and #filmtok community that make up the new creative class.

THURSDAY, MARCH 9

10:30 AM: Oscar Week Documentary Shorts & Features

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

A screening of the Oscar-nominated short docs The Elephant Whisperers , Haulout , How Do You Measure a Year? , The Martha Mitchell Effect and Stranger at the Gate is followed by a panel at 1:30 p.m.; an encore screening is at 2:45 p.m. At 6 p.m. there’s a panel with the filmmakers of the Oscar-nominated Documentary Features All That Breathes , All the Beauty and the Bloodshed , Fire of Love , A House Made of Splinters and Navalny . (Note: These films will not be screened.)

11 AM: Essence 16th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards

Fairmont Century Plaza, Los Angeles

This event recognizes the achievements of the industry’s most inspiring Black women who are helping tell diverse Black stories. Essence will mark the occasion by highlighting “The Black Cinematic Universe” and honoring luminaries Gina Prince-Bythewood, Tara Duncan, Danielle Deadwyler, Dominique Thorne and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Sponsored by Coca-Cola and Netflix’s Queen Charlotte .

5 PM: Canada & The Oscars

Downtown Los Angeles

The Consul General of Canada in Los Angeles, Zaib Shaikh, will open the doors of Canada’s House to honor this year’s Canadian Oscar nominees. This year’s honorees include James Cameron ( Avatar: The Way of the Water ), Sarah Polley ( Women Talking ), Canadian-American actor Brendan Fraser ( The Whale ) and makeup artist Adrien Morot ( The Whale ).

5 PM: Australian Oscars Nominees Reception

Chateau Marmont Penthouse, Los Angeles

Hosts are Australian Consul-General Los Angeles Ambassador Jane Duke, Ausfilm, Screen Australia and Australians in Film. They’ll be toasting both Australian natives and those Oscar nominated for Australian productions including team Elvis (i.e., Baz Luhrmann, Austin Butler, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Schuyler Weiss, Patrick McCormick and Mandy Walker) as well as Cate Blanchett and filmmaker Lachlan Pendragon.

7:30 PM: Green Carpet Fashion Awards

NeueHouse Hollywood

The annual awards celebrate positive forces in fashion and entertainment and their collective ability to transform and move culture forward. Honorees include Tom Ford, Gabriela Hearst, Elizabeth Stewart, Minister of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil Sonia Guajajara, Unless Collective co-founder Eric Liedtke, Gucci and more TBA.

6:30 PM: 17th Annual Oscar Wilde Awards

Bad Robot, Los Angeles

Honorees include Kerry Condon, Eve Hewson and Jessie Buckley.

9 PM: The 5th Annual Macro Pre-Oscars Party

Presented by Chase Sapphire. Hosted by Charles D. King & Stacey Walker King

FRIDAY, MARCH 10

‘EO’

11 AM: Oscar Week Live Action Shorts and International Feature Films

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

Nominated live-action short films will screen twice, at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Nominees in the Live Action Short Film and International Feature Film categories will be in conversation in the David Geffen Theater. Live-action shorts screened include An Irish Goodbye , Ivalu , Le pupille , Night Ride and The Red Suitcase followed by panel at 1:30 p.m. A 6 p.m. panel for this year’s nominated International Feature Films will include All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), EO (Poland) and The Quiet Girl (Ireland). (Note: Clips from these films will be shown during the panel conversation, but the films will not be screened in their entirety.)

Noon: 60th Annual ICG Publicists Awards – Diamond Jubilee

Beverly Hilton

Quinta Brunson, creator of ABC and Warner Bros. Television’s Abbott Elementary , will receive the 2023 Television Showperson of the Year Award. Jerry Bruckheimer, on behalf of his fellow Top Gun: Maverick producers Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie and David Ellison, will receive the 2023 Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award. Deadline film reporter Zac Ntim is up for the International Media Award.

Margot Robbie at WIF’s 2018 Oscar party

5:30 PM: 16th Annual Women in Film Oscar Party

NeueHouse Hollywood

The only event celebrating all the women nominated for Academy Awards is set to be co-hosted by Oscar winner Marlee Matlin and director and Oscar-winning screenwriter Siân Heder, recipients of the 2021 WIF Crystal Award for Advocacy, and Oscar-winning producer and WIF Board president emerita Cathy Schulman. WIF will kick off Oscar weekend with a cocktail party honoring all 65 women, in front of and behind the camera, who have been nominated for an Academy Award this year. Presented by Johnnie Walker, Max Mara and Mercedes-Benz.

7:30 PM: WME 95th Annual Academy Awards Party

Private location

CAA Annual Academy Awards Party

Private location

Vanity Fair Everything Everywhere All at Once Cocktail Party

Mandarin Oriental Residences, Beverly Hills

Vanity Fair editor in chief Radhika Jones and Richard Mille’s brand and partnerships director Amanda Mille will co-host a private cocktail party honoring the cast and creators of A24’s 11-time Oscar-nominated Everything Everywhere All at Once including Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, Harry Shum Jr. and Tallie Madel.

SATURDAY, MARCH 11

1 PM & 2:30 PM: Oscar Week Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

The artists nominated for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling will be in conversation at the David Geffen Theater. A panel with this year’s Makeup and Hairstyling nominees is at 1 p.m., followed at 2:30 p.m. with a showcase, Behind the Scenes with Makeup and Hairstyling Nominees . Nominated films for Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling in alphabetical order are All Quiet on the Western Front , The Batman , Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , Elvis and The Whale . (Note: These films will not be screened.)

8 PM: MPTF 21st Annual ‘Night Before’ Party

Fox Studios

The event raises funds to support industry members who benefit from the Motion Picture Television Fund’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support and of course the legendary retirement facility in Woodland Hills that is “home” to television and film veterans alike. This year’s awards event is co-chaired by Angela Bassett, Cate Blanchett, George Clooney, and Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan. This year’s host committee includes Austin Butler, Hong Chau, Kerry Condon, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ana de Armas, Paloma and Vin Diesel, Susan and Robert Downey Jr., Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Brendan Gleeson, Brian Tyree Henry, Baz Luhrmann and Catherine Martin, Paul Mescal, Echo and Ke Huy Quan, Diane Warren, Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, and Michelle Yeoh.

SUNDAY, MARCH 12

3 PM: 2nd Annual Oscars Night at the Museum

Academy Museum, Los Angeles

A one-of-a-kind evening hosted by AMPAS celebrating the 95th Academy Awards. Tickets include access to the David Geffen Theater to watch the Oscars live stream on ABC, gallery admission, food by Wolfgang Puck Catering and more.

3 PM: Oscar Night New York

Spring Place, Tribeca

Hosted by AMPAS, guests will watch the live broadcast while enjoying a bespoke menu. Audiences watching the Oscars telecast will catch a glimpse of the event during the Countdown to the Oscars preshow airing at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT on ABC.

3 PM: Oscar Night London

Soho House, London

Hosted by AMPAS, guests will celebrate with a midnight feast as they watch the show streamed live on a big screen beginning with red carpet arrivals.

3:30 PM: Byron Allen’s Oscar Gala 2023

Beverly Wilshire

The fifth annual black-tie event thrown by Allen and his Allen Media Group is hosted this year by Howie Mandel and features a live performance by Diana Ross. A red carpet and cocktail reception is followed at 5 p.m. by dinner and watching the Oscars. Proceeds benefit Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

31st Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

West Hollywood Park

Elton John and David Furnish return as hosts for the 31st annual party. Emmy-winning actor Eric McCormack and Golden Globe-winning actress Michaela Jaé Rodriguez will join the event as special guests, with singer-songwriter and actress Rina Sawayama set to perform. Presenting sponsors include Bob and Tamar Manoukian, Neuro Drinks, Chopard, Elton John Eyewear, Gilead Sciences, A+E Networks, Cheryl and Haim Saban, and Robert K. Kraft.

Michelle Phillips and Jack Nicholson attended the 1971 Governors Ball at Beverly Hilton Hotel

5 PM: The 95th Academy Awards followed by the Governors Ball

Dolby Theatre and Ovation at Hollywood & Highland

Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party

Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Beverly Hills

Warner Bros Private Afterparty

Ysabel, West Hollywood

The Burbank studio always does something special for its Oscar nominees. In years past, it’s been a dinner during Oscar week. This year, the studio has Elvis up for eight Oscars including Best Picture and Best Actor for Austin Butler.

Paramount Private Afterparty

Motherwolf

Will Top Gun: Maverick walk home with statuettes? If so, it will be a big night for Hollywood blockbuster films.

