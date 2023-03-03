Open in App
Green Bay, WI
See more from this location?
Whiskey Riff

Packers OT David Bakhtiari Fires Back At Jimmy Kimmel For Calling Aaron Rodgers A “Tin Foil Hatter Wack Packer”

By Brady Cox,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WGpcP_0l7JDPC500

There’s been a lot of mixed responses towards the polarizing Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

From his UFO and Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies, to his refusal to get vaccinated, and even his recent four day darkness retreat, he’s a love him or hate him kinda guy depending on who you are.

And one of the people who is not a big Rodgers fan?

No other than Jimmy Kimmel.

The talk show host called out the QB during his show earlier this week, saying:

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.”

He then replayed a clip of Rodgers on the show from back in February, saying:

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world…

Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There are some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

That’s when Kimmel snapped back:

“It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

With that being said, there was one teammate of Rodgers who came to his QB’s defense, and it was multi-time All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari tweeted out:

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…”

Kimmel hasn’t been afraid of calling out Rodgers before, as he called him a “Karen” over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination back in 2021, but telling the NFL world he was “immunized” instead.

He said:

“Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not.

It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’

Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

Of course, the science would later prove that being vaccinated did nothing to prevent transmission of COVID-19, and a Pfizer director even confessed that they never even tested for that.

But Jimmy won’t mention that, will he…

The post Packers OT David Bakhtiari Fires Back At Jimmy Kimmel For Calling Aaron Rodgers A “Tin Foil Hatter Wack Packer” first appeared on Whiskey Riff .
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Green Bay, WI newsLocal Green Bay, WI
Packers insider thinks Aaron Rodgers longtime teammate could be part of Jets trade
Green Bay, WI15 hours ago
Packers rumors: Green Bay’s price tag for Aaron Rodgers just went up
Green Bay, WI2 days ago
Details Are Emerging From Aaron Rodgers, Jets Situation
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Travis Kelce does hilarious Patrick Mahomes impression during 'SNL'
Kansas City, MO3 days ago
Travis Kelce May or May Not Be Dating Zuri Hall
Kansas City, MO27 days ago
NFL Team in Trade Talks With Packers and Aaron Rodgers: Report
Green Bay, WI1 day ago
Aaron Rodgers gives shout-out to Indian restaurant in former Hooters in Ashwaubenon on Aubrey Marcus podcast
Green Bay, WI6 days ago
NBA Fans React To Chris Paul Noticing The Mavericks Having Only Four Players On The Floor
Dallas, TX2 days ago
AOC mocked on Twitter after the Democratic socialist bragged about squashing Amazon HQ in Queens
Queens, NY4 days ago
Twitter Rips The Cleveland Browns For International Women’s Day Post In Light Of Signing Deshaun Watson
Cleveland, OH17 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy