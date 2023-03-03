Packers OT David Bakhtiari Fires Back At Jimmy Kimmel For Calling Aaron Rodgers A “Tin Foil Hatter Wack Packer”

There’s been a lot of mixed responses towards the polarizing Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

From his UFO and Jeffrey Epstein conspiracies, to his refusal to get vaccinated, and even his recent four day darkness retreat, he’s a love him or hate him kinda guy depending on who you are.

And one of the people who is not a big Rodgers fan?

No other than Jimmy Kimmel.

The talk show host called out the QB during his show earlier this week, saying:

“All this UFO talk has the tin foil hatters going wild, including wack-Packer Aaron Rodgers who offered this hot take on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.”

He then replayed a clip of Rodgers on the show from back in February, saying:

“I believe that this has been going on for a long time. Interesting timing on everything. There’s a lot of other things going on in the world…

Did you hear about the Epstein client list about to be released? There are some files that have some names on it that might be getting released pretty soon.”

That’s when Kimmel snapped back:

“It might be time to revisit that concussion protocol, Aaron.”

With that being said, there was one teammate of Rodgers who came to his QB’s defense, and it was multi-time All-Pro left tackle, David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari tweeted out:

“Tell me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list, without telling me you’re on the Jeffrey Epstein client list…”

Kimmel hasn’t been afraid of calling out Rodgers before, as he called him a “Karen” over his refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccination back in 2021, but telling the NFL world he was “immunized” instead.

He said:

“Honestly, the only thing worse than not getting vaccinated when you’re in close contact with other people is letting them think you’re vaccinated when you’re not.

It’s basically the COVID equivalent of ‘the condom fell off.’

Aaron is a Karen, that’s the fact of the matter.”

Of course, the science would later prove that being vaccinated did nothing to prevent transmission of COVID-19, and a Pfizer director even confessed that they never even tested for that.

But Jimmy won’t mention that, will he…