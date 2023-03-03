The Good Wife Spinoff Elsbeth Adds Wendell Pierce and Carra Patterson

Elsbeth , the Good Wife spinoff starring Carrie Preston , has added two more to its cast.

Wendell Pierce ( The Wire , Suits ) and Carra Patterson ( The Arrangement ) will star opposite Preston in the CBS pilot, our sister site Deadline reports.

Pierce will take on the role of Captain Wagner, an “experienced” and “charismatic” NYPD captain who owns every room he walks into. Meanwhile, Patterson will play Officer Kaya Blanke, the stoic and ethical cop who’s been overlooked by her superiors.

In February, CBS gave the pilot order for the hour-long drama centered on Preston’s brilliant but unconventional lawyer.

In the potential series — which is being targeted for the 2023-24 season — Elsbeth Tascioni relocates to New York, where she “utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD” following her successful career in Chicago.

Good Wife creators Robert and Michelle King will write the pilot, which will be directed by Robert King. The duo will also executive-produce alongside Liz Glotzer (of King Size Productions).

“This should be fun,” Robert King previously tweeted of the spinoff announcement. “Michelle and I wanted to work with Carrie again, and loved the character of Elsbeth. She’s sort of a modern day Sherlock Holmes and Columbo.”

Are you excited for the series? How do you feel about this casting? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

