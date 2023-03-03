Open in App
Chicago, IL
WBBM News Radio

Everybody's dishing on the – not cheap – 'Pasta Puffer' jacket

By Rob Hart,

5 days ago

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) – Is it a bridge too farfalle?

One of the most talked-about fashion items currently is a short puffy coat designed by Rachel Antonoff that is decorated with images of bow-tie pasta. It is known by the nickname “Pasta Puffer.”

“It’s outrageous, it’s so weird,” Chicago business writer Jennifer Waters told the Noon Business Hour this week. “I read the New York Times article about it. It talks about how people wear it on the street and people are really drawn to it. So, it makes them more outgoing.”

At more than $400 each, the coat is not exactly fast fashion. Waters said there appears to be a robust sideline for renting out Pasta Puffers because, she reasons, there may be only so much life for a coat swimming in butterfly noodles.

“If you rent it, you wear it once or twice, you get the ‘Hey, cool,’ and then you move on and go spend your money somewhere else.”

