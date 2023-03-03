Open in App
Toledo, OH
The Blade

Toledo to forego May primary after deadline to file petition passes

By By Nancy Gagnet / The Blade,

5 days ago

A May primary will not take place in the city of Toledo even though some district incumbent seats will face challenges in the November general election.

Every Toledo City Council district seat was up for grabs this election cycle, and three or more candidates challenging for one of those seats would have triggered a May primary election. However, that did not happen, Tim Monaco, deputy director of the Lucas County Board of Elections, said Friday.

Those interested in running for one of the six council district seats had until 4 p.m. Friday to file petitions with the elections board.

If the petitions are certified, which would make candidates eligible, incumbent John Hobbs III will face challenger Shaun Strong for the District 1 seat, and incumbent Theresa Gadus will face challenger Blair Johnson for the District 3 seat, Mr. Monaco said. District 5 incumbent Sam Melden will face challenger Tom Names, who announced his candidacy this week.

Incumbents Vanice Williams of District 4 and Theresa Morris of District 6 are unopposed.

Two candidates are vying for the District 2 council seat, which is currently occupied by council president Matt Cherry, who is term-limited out of office, having been elected in 2014. Democrats Adam Martinez and Patrick Harvey filed petitions to run for that seat.

District 2 is in the southwest portion of Toledo, covering areas near the Toledo Zoo and Heatherdowns Boulevard.

In 2009, Mr. Martinez was elected to an at-large seat on council, but he lost his re-election bid by five votes in 2013 to Larry Sykes.

“If you ever thought your vote doesn’t matter, I assure you that it does,” Mr. Martinez said Friday.

As a teen, Mr. Martinez was drawn to politics, serving on former Mayor Carty Finkbeiner’s youth advisory commission. The 44-year-old continues to advocate for several public policy issues, mainly around economic development. His family owns Frannie’s Ice Cream, John’s Corner Bar, and Downtown Johnny’s, and he is focused on issues that support owners of small businesses.

“When I was on city council, I was able to work with my colleagues to push for microlending to small businesses, women-owned businesses, and disadvantaged businesses,” he said. “I just have some unfinished business that I would like to finish up and be an advocate for the District 2 businesses in the area.”

Mr. Harvey serves on the central committee and executive committee for the Lucas County Democratic Party and, as an elected official, plans to focus his efforts on crime, roads, and infrastructure. The 41-year-old administrative assistant at the University of Toledo has worked closely with Mr. Cherry through the Glendale/Heatherdowns 2 Glanzman Neighborhood Watch Program.

“I’m already hitting the road and talking to constituents about what they want because I live in this neighborhood too,” he said Friday. “I want to continue to represent like Mr. Cherry has to continue to move District 2 forward to be one of the best places to live in Toledo.”

