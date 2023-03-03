Wildlife officers seize evidence in case involving sale of sport-caught fish

Officers from the Ohio Division of Wildlife executed search warrants and conducted property seizures at five locations in the Toledo area this week as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal activity, including the commercial sale of sport-caught fish.

On Thursday morning, a half dozen state vehicles were parked at a residence near the intersection of Cedarhurst and Gracewood roads, south of Laskey, where they remained for several hours.

The wildlife officers eventually loaded a fishing boat onto a flatbed trailer and removed it as evidence.

Brian Banbury, executive administrator of Information & Education for the Division of Wildlife, said Friday the raids were conducted based on numerous complaints from the public and information gathered by wildlife officers. He said the case is focusing on one business and six individuals, and that most of the suspects “have a history of wildlife violations.”

Mr. Banbury said information will be presented to area prosecutors concerning various misdemeanor violations and possible felonies involving the sales of sport-caught fish. He added “boats, vehicles, and a large amount of fishing equipment and other evidence” was gathered during the Thursday raids.

“Thanks to the investigative unit and all of the officers involved, this project was the result of several months of hard work and planning to protect our fisheries resources,” he said. Mr. Banbury also cited the willingness of the public to get involved in combating wildlife violations, and he encouraged the continued use of the state’s toll-free 1-800-POACHER (1-800-762-2437) hotline to report any wildlife-related crimes.