Sports Betting Line

| College Basketball
| Saturday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| UNDERDOG
| at BAYLOR
| 7½
| Iowa
| State
| Alabama
| 1½
| at
| TEXAS
| A&M
| at MICHIGAN STATE
| 7½
| Ohio
| State
| at RICHMOND
| 2½
| George
| Mason
| at FORDHAM
| 1
| Duquesne
| at LA SALLE
| 4
| Loyola
| Chicago
| at WEST VIRGINIA
| 4
| Kansas
| State
| at CORNELL
| 16
| Columbia
| at ARKANSAS
| 4½
| Kentucky
| Harvard
| 4½
| at
| DARTMOUTH
| at UTEP
| PK
| Middle
| Tennessee
| Tennessee
| 1½
| at
| AUBURN
| at VIRGINIA
| 20
| Louisville
| at MANHATTAN
| 1½
| Mount
| St.
| Mary's
| at MARQUETTE
| 12
| St.
| John's
| (NY)
| at UMASS
| 2
| Saint
| Bonaventure
| at BOSTON COLLEGE
| 4
| Georgia
| Tech
| at RICE
| 5
| Florida
| International
| at NORTH TEXAS
| 9½
| Western
| Kentucky
| TCU
| 2
| at
| OKLAHOMA
| at TEXAS
| 2½
| Kansas
| at MIAMI
| 6½
| Pittsburgh
| at TEXAS TECH
| 6½
| Oklahoma
| State
| at NORTH CAROLINA
| 2½
| Duke
| UConn
| 2½
| at
| VILLANOVA
| at UTAH STATE
| 4½
| Boise
| State
| at UCLA
| 5½
| Arizona
| NBA
| Saturday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| O/U
| UNDERDOG
| at WASHINGTON
| 1½
| (224)
| Toronto
| at CLEVELAND
| 13
| (OFF)
| Detroit
| at SAN ANTONIO
| 2½
| (OFF)
| Houston
| at MIAMI
| OFF
| (OFF)
| Atlanta
| at MILWAUKEE
| 5½
| (229½)
| Philadelphia
| at SACRAMENTO
| OFF
| (OFF)
| Minnesota
| NHL
| Saturday
| FAVORITE
| LINE
| UNDERDOG
| Line
| Tampa Bay
| -172
| at
| BUFFALO
| +142
| at N.Y ISLANDERS
| -210
| Detroit
| +172
| at BOSTON
| -170
| N.Y
| Rangers
| +140
| at DALLAS
| -111
| Colorado
| -110
| at FLORIDA
| -125
| Pittsburgh
| +104
| Washington
| -146
| at
| SAN
| JOSE
| +120
| Edmonton
| -137
| at
| WINNIPEG
| +114
| Toronto
| -220
| at
| VANCOUVER
| +176
| at OTTAWA
| -245
| Columbus
| +198
| Nashville
| -205
| at
| CHICAGO
| +172
| at CALGARY
| -150
| Minnesota
| +125
| at LOS ANGELES
| -210
| St.
| Louis
| +172
This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .
