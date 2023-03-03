Open in App
Georgia State
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sports Betting Line

5 days ago

College Basketball
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG
at BAYLOR Iowa State
Alabama at TEXAS A&M
at MICHIGAN STATE Ohio State
at RICHMOND George Mason
at FORDHAM 1 Duquesne
at LA SALLE 4 Loyola Chicago
at WEST VIRGINIA 4 Kansas State
at CORNELL 16 Columbia
at ARKANSAS Kentucky
Harvard at DARTMOUTH
at UTEP PK Middle Tennessee
Tennessee at AUBURN
at VIRGINIA 20 Louisville
at MANHATTAN Mount St. Mary's
at MARQUETTE 12 St. John's (NY)
at UMASS 2 Saint Bonaventure
at BOSTON COLLEGE 4 Georgia Tech
at RICE 5 Florida International
at NORTH TEXAS Western Kentucky
TCU 2 at OKLAHOMA
at TEXAS Kansas
at MIAMI Pittsburgh
at TEXAS TECH Oklahoma State
at NORTH CAROLINA Duke
UConn at VILLANOVA
at UTAH STATE Boise State
at UCLA Arizona
NBA
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at WASHINGTON (224) Toronto
at CLEVELAND 13 (OFF) Detroit
at SAN ANTONIO (OFF) Houston
at MIAMI OFF (OFF) Atlanta
at MILWAUKEE (229½) Philadelphia
at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) Minnesota
NHL
Saturday
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
Tampa Bay -172 at BUFFALO +142
at N.Y ISLANDERS -210 Detroit +172
at BOSTON -170 N.Y Rangers +140
at DALLAS -111 Colorado -110
at FLORIDA -125 Pittsburgh +104
Washington -146 at SAN JOSE +120
Edmonton -137 at WINNIPEG +114
Toronto -220 at VANCOUVER +176
at OTTAWA -245 Columbus +198
Nashville -205 at CHICAGO +172
at CALGARY -150 Minnesota +125
at LOS ANGELES -210 St. Louis +172

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

