Nice is unbeaten in 10 games but drops points after draw

5 days ago

Nice extended its unbeaten run to 10 matches in the French league when it drew at home with lowly Auxerre 1-1 on Friday.

Midfielder Gauthier Hein put the visitors ahead in the 36th minute and striker Gaëtan Laborde missed a penalty for Nice three minutes later.

Laborde made up for that miss with a headed goal in first-half stoppage time.

Nice stays in seventh place and is two points behind sixth-placed Lille, while 16th-placed Auxerre picked up a point in its relegation battle.

The bottom four teams will go down this season.

