The 10 Best Bar Stools to Raise the Energy of Your Entertaining Room

From the quaint corner bistros in Belleville and the happening hot spots in Mayfair to the seductively sordid clubs in the West Village and rustic lodges in Lionshead, my derrière has sat on many of the best bar stools. The whimsical high chairs at Annabel’s , the elegant ones at the King Cole Bar , the sturdy options at the often-crowded Cubbyhole: Every watering hole has special seats to enhance the vibe. They are the pieces of furniture that get the most use at these establishments, positioned in front of the source of all the wine bottles, cocktails and beer taps. Which is why, I gather, choosing the right one is crucial.

I have sulked on bar stools for hours on end, climbed on them, fallen over them and once even used two as a shield. Each came in different shapes, materials and styles, but they all categorically were no less than 28 inches in height. Usually, my feet were dangling or situated on a foot rest. I personally don’t have a bar in my house (lack of square footage is the only reason), but if I did, I’d want it to reflect my wild disposition and blend into the overall spirit of my living space, the way they do at the bars, clubs and restaurants I have haunted throughout the decades.

If you, however, have the room to erect your own Annabel’s or Cubbyhole, you should definitely take a look at this list of the best bar stools. All of them are different, all of them are unique, but at least one of them will speak to your personal style.

Best Contemporary Bar Stool

The award for best contemporary bar stool goes to Lapalma’s Lem Piston bar stool. Literally, this sleek chair was named Product of the Year at the FX International Interior Design. It’s also been added to the Victoria and Albert Museum’s permanent collection. And judging by its dynamic silhouette, balanced proportions and extreme lightness, it’s not hard to see why it has received all these accolades.

Materials: Stainless steel, plywood and powder-coated steel.

Dimensions: 14 x 33.75 x 16.5.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on DWR: $995

Best Midcentury Bar Stool

We’ve said before and we’ll say it again: Maiden Home never disappoints when it comes to offering the most striking, finely constructed furniture. It’s a brand that scrutinizes over the details, making sure that proportions are perfect and the fabrics are to the nines. Just take a look at all the parise showered on The Delancey bar stool, a midcentury-modern masterpiece.

Materials: Ash wood and pebbled leather.

Dimensions: 18 x 37 x 20 inches.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Buy Now on Maiden Home: $865

Most Versatile Bar Stool

Branch offers a bevy of styles, some of which are our favorite pieces for the office. Resilience and longevity are the hallmarks of the brand—two traits that definitely extend to its Bistro stool. From the clean line and ergonomic silhouette to the cool colorways, this chair is great for working, playing or sitting idly and drinking.

Materials: Ribbed fiber weave and coated metal.

Dimensions: 20 x 40 x 18 inches.

Style: Modern.

Buy Now on Branch: $299

Best Sculptural Bar Stool

There are many ways to describe AllModern’s venture bar stool: energetic, unique and sculptural are what may come to mind first. But what isn’t so apparent is that this midcentury design is extremely stable and, believe it, comfortable. The hourglass shape, sculpted from bent plywood and walnut veneers, will support your back and even improve your posture.

Materials: Plywood and walnut veneer.

Dimensions: 19 x 43.3 x 21.3 inches.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Buy Now on AllModern: $570

Best Futuristic Bar Stool

Tom Dixon’s designs always push boundaries, creating pieces that look like they were beamed from the future but definitely work for today. A great example of this sentiment is Fat, a collection of chairs and bar stools that subvert standards. “I’ve been wanting to reclaim the word fat and make it positive again, and it’s particularly appropriate for upholstery because you want supreme comfort.” Dixon has said. “The fatness of these curved backrests and the thickness of the upholstery make these a really comfortable series of furniture.”

Materials: Kvadrat wool and coated metal.

Dimensions: 21.7 x 39.8 x 21.7 inches.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on Tom Dixon: $1,600

Best Cult-Classic Bar Stool

Phillip Starck is prolific. If you don’t know already, he’s an architect and industrial designer that has created some of the most widely recognized buildings, bikes, electronics, yachts and, of course, furniture. And one of his everlasting contributions to the world of interiors is this bar stool he envisioned through Emeco in the ’70s, a smart, practical, whimsical and eco-friendly seater that’ll surely impress any guest that values great design.

Materials: Reclaimed polypropylene with wood fiber.

Dimensions: 16.75 x 39.25 x 17.25 inches.

Style: Contemporary.

Buy Now on2Modern: $460

Buy Now on Amazon: $460

Most Elegant Bar Stool

For over three decades, Arhaus has been offering luxurious furniture, all which are crafted from sustainably sourced materials, long before it was de rigueur to do so. The brand partners with artisans across the globe, which is why its collections have a distinct heirloom quality. Case in point: The Jagger bar stool, which is handmade by skilled craftsmen in Indonesia using top-quality linens, mahogany and brass.

Materials: Linen, mahogany and brass.

Dimensions: 22 x 41.5 x 21.5 inches.

Style: Postmodern.

Buy Now on Arhaus: $1,149 $799

Best Industrial Bar Stool

Yes, Pottery Barn’s Brenner bar stool measures a little less than 28 inches in height, but what it lacks in stature, it more than makes up for in durability, comfort and quality. The seats are ergonomically sculpted to mitigate strain, the slender are deceptively super supportive and the Semi-aniline leather exterior, one of the finest leathers, will age with grace and distinction.

Materials: Buff leather and powder-coated steel.

Dimensions: 15 x 27.5 x 15 inches.

Style: Industrial.

Buy Now on Pottery Bar: 229 $161

Best Coastal-Style Bar Stool

If you live by the coast or gravitate toward a beachy aesthetic, Serena & Lily has you covered. The brand offers a range of styles that perfectly reflects life on the waterfront, including this chic bar stool that features a durable dyed acrylic seat and rich mahogany frame wrapped with ever-so-eye-catching rattan.

Materials: Dyed acrylic, mahogany and rattan.

Dimensions: 18.5 x 42.5 x 22.25 inches.

Style: Coastal.

Buy Now on Serena & Lily: $848

Best Traditional Bar Stool

Sometimes it’s the standard design that works best, the one that doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Enter Boraam’s Augusta, a bar stool that looks like it was taken right from a Scorsese flick, a standard chair that’s sturdy and supportive, and it swivels.

Materials: Wood and faux leather.

Dimensions: 18 x 43.5 x 19.5.

Style: Early modern.

Buy Now on Amazon: $146

