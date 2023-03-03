Open in App
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Sociedad slips again in 0-0 draw with Cadiz

By JOSEPH WILSON,

5 days ago

Real Sociedad was held at home by Cadiz to 0-0, putting at risk its hold on third place in the Spanish league on Friday.

Sociedad is only two points head of Atletico Madrid, which can leap ahead of the Basque team if it beats Sevilla on Saturday.

Sociedad won nine in a row across all competitions before the run came to an end in late January. Since then, the San Sebastian-based club has won only once in the last seven games.

Sociedad’s goal is to finish in the top four and earn a Champions League berth. A month ago that looked very likely, but now Real Betis in sixth place is only four points back.

Cadiz held firm in defense and limited the host to a shot by Carlos Fernández that went wide in first-half injury time, and a last-gasp effort by Take Kubo repelled by goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma.

Cadiz striker Roger Martí had the best chance of the game when he rounded goalie Álex Remiro, only to hit the post from a tight angle in the 68th.

“We fought until the end, but as has been happening recently, we were just not as sharp as we should have been,” Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino said. “We still have our chances, but they are just not going in. Over any season there are some bad patches. We just need to be better in the final meters.”

David Silva and Mohamed-Ali Cho played as second-half substitutes for Sociedad after both missed several games due to injury.

Cadiz defender Fali was carried off on a stretcher in the final minutes with his neck in a brace.

The visitors moved three points clear of the relegation zone.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Friend warned police Americans feared missing in Mexico
Brownsville, TX9 hours ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Vucevic, LaVine lead Bulls to 117-96 win over Nuggets
Chicago, IL7 hours ago
Hawks edge Wizards 122-120 despite Porzingis' 43 points
Atlanta, GA9 hours ago
President Biden and the prime ministers of the U.K. and Australia will meet in San Diego Monday
San Diego, CA9 hours ago
Tatum scores 30 to help Celtics power past Blazers 115-93
Boston, MA9 hours ago
Ewing's exit? Hapless Hoyas blown out of Big East Tournament
Georgetown, NY8 hours ago
Mavs' Doncic confounded by thigh injury after early exit
Dallas, TX6 hours ago
Garland scores 25 points, Cavaliers hold off Heat 104-100
Cleveland, OH9 hours ago
Wild beat Jets 4-2, move into tie with Stars atop Central
Saint Paul, MN8 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy