Texas State
Texas bill could close parts of public beaches

By Barbara Schwarz,

5 days ago

The Texas constitution enshrines the right to access to beaches on the Gulf Coast, but there is a chance that could change.

Senate Bill 434 would make beaches from the high tide line to the line of vegetation private. That is the dry, sandy easement that goes from private property to the water line. It can shift due to erosion.

The Texas Open Beaches Act was passed in 1959.  In 2009 voters put it in the constitution 77 to 23 percent.   Recognition of the line dates back hundreds of years and was recognized by the Kingdom and Spain and the Republic of Mexico.

Three former Texas land commissioners, David Dewhurst, Garry Mauro and Jerry Patterson have come out against the bill.

Patterson says it should pass "upland property owners could put a fence up with no trespassing signs and you would be limited to the beach between the mean highwater mark and the mean low tide. Which during times of high tide means you would be sitting on a wet beach blanket."

Patterson also notes that since 1986, beachfront property owners have received notice of the public beach easement in the documents they signed at closing.

He hopes the bill dies a quick death.  "It kills a tradition that makes Texas and a few other states unique."

The bill was filed by State Senator Mayes Middleton. A message to his office was not returned.

