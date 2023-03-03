Open in App
Virginia State
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
San Diego Union-Tribune

Boeing CEO loses $7M bonus, keeps $22.5 million compensation

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1Y9x_0l7J7Btq00

Boeing rewarded CEO David Calhoun with compensation valued at $22.5 million for 2022 but won’t pay him a $7 million bonus because the company will fail to get its new 777X jetliner in service by the end of this year.

The company said in a regulatory filing Friday that the 777X will be behind schedule “for reasons largely beyond Mr. Calhoun’s control.” But it did say some of his decisions regarding the plane contributed to the miss.

Boeing announced last spring that the large, twin-aisle plane would not be delivered to airlines until 2025 , five years after the original target. The company said directors decided last August that Calhoun's $7 million bonus would not vest.

The company based in Arlington, Virginia, lost $5 billion in 2022 , including write-downs, as it dealt with setbacks to defense projects and ongoing problems with its 787 Dreamliner passenger jet.

Most of Calhoun’s 2022 compensation was in the form of estimated value of stock and option awards. He received the same $1.4 million salary as in 2021.

Calhoun became CEO in January 2020 after Dennis Muilenburg was ousted in fallout from two crashes of Boeing 737 Max jets that killed 346 people.

The Boeing board heaped praise on Calhoun, saying he had taken steps to position the company for the future without regard for goals set before the pandemic and “the changed regulatory environment” – stricter standards for certifying new planes since the Max crashes.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Virginia State newsLocal Virginia State
Maryland, Virginia and DC bracing for hazardous weather conditions: National Weather Service issues outlook
Washington, DC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Senate Democratic leader Schumer says he’ll vote with GOP on overturning controversial DC crime bill
Washington, DC1 day ago
Wife of American man kidnapped in Mexico says she didn't know he was crossing the border. He just said he needed to help out a couple of friends.
Brownsville, TX20 hours ago
Sad Information On The Disappearance of DJ Jeffrey Vandergrift aka JV of Wild 94.9
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
2 convicted in torture-murder of 10-year-old California boy
Lancaster, CA1 day ago
Norfolk Southern CEO bringing apology, aid to Senate hearing
East Palestine, OH5 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy