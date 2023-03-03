Augusta Technical College will host Big CSRA Job Fair Saturday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — New job opportunities are coming to the CSRA, and there might be one for you.

If you’re looking for a job in education, twelve local school districts are participating in the Big CSRA Job Fair on Saturday.

Saturday’s job fair will be at the Jack B. Rack Technology Center at Augusta Technical College. It’s the second event hosted by the Regional Education Service Agency.

“They’ll be able to come in and go directly to those tables where those districts are participating. So, they may be doing some right-there-on-the-spot trying to do some recruitment of those people and they will be able to talk to them about vacancies that they have and availability,” RESA Executive Director Debbie Alexander said.

The aim is to get people who are interested in working with their local school systems, easier access to a job opportunity.

“The teacher shortage can impact school districts in any number of ways, and certainly we’ve seen a– large numbers of need for– in all of our districts,” Alexander said.

Columbia County Schools Assistant Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Petro says teaching jobs are vital.

“We’re always trying to find the best people. So, this job fair is really important to us to fill our positions– we’re looking to hire teachers for next school year, and currently, we have openings for bus drivers, custodians, nutrition assistants and pair professionals. So, if you’re willing to work in a school district, we’re willing to work with you.”

And he says, there are more ways to succeed in filling the teacher positions.

“If you’re interested in teaching and you hold a bachelor’s degree, Georgia has a path for you to become certified, and it happens pretty quickly. So, it’s something that if you’re willing to navigate, we’re willing to work with you.”

If you plan to attend, event organizers say to come job ready.

“We’re not saying you got to wear your three-piece suit because people don’t necessarily do that anymore but come looking like– you know– for the job especially that you’re applying for,” Alexander said.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m., so if you’re interested in finding out more about the jobs being offered, all you have to do is show up.

