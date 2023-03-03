Open in App
Augusta, GA
See more from this location?
WJBF

Augusta Technical College will host Big CSRA Job Fair Saturday

By Bria Smith,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aUxaZ_0l7J5ETb00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — New job opportunities are coming to the CSRA, and there might be one for you.

If you’re looking for a job in education, twelve local school districts are participating in the Big CSRA Job Fair on Saturday.

Saturday’s job fair will be at the Jack B. Rack Technology Center at Augusta Technical College.  It’s the second event hosted by the Regional Education Service Agency.

“They’ll be able to come in and go directly to those tables where those districts are participating. So, they may be doing some right-there-on-the-spot trying to do some recruitment of those people and they will be able to talk to them about vacancies that they have and availability,” RESA Executive Director Debbie Alexander said.

The aim is to get people who are interested in working with their local school systems, easier access to a job opportunity.

“The teacher shortage can impact school districts in any number of ways, and certainly we’ve seen a– large numbers of need for– in all of our districts,” Alexander said.

Columbia County Schools Assistant Chief Human Resources Officer Sean Petro says teaching jobs are vital.

“We’re always trying to find the best people. So, this job fair is really important to us to fill our positions– we’re looking to hire teachers for next school year, and currently, we have openings for bus drivers, custodians, nutrition assistants and pair professionals. So, if you’re willing to work in a school district, we’re willing to work with you.”

And he says, there are more ways to succeed in filling the teacher positions.

“If you’re interested in teaching and you hold a bachelor’s degree, Georgia has a path for you to become certified, and it happens pretty quickly. So, it’s something that if you’re willing to navigate, we’re willing to work with you.”

If you plan to attend, event organizers say to come job ready.

“We’re not saying you got to wear your three-piece suit because people don’t necessarily do that anymore but come looking like– you know– for the job especially that you’re applying for,” Alexander said.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. and run until 2 p.m., so if you’re interested in finding out more about the jobs being offered, all you have to do is show up.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Commissioners to hold work session to prepare for new Central EMS ambulance service
Augusta, GA1 day ago
SRP Park hosting first event with new cashless system
Athens, GA2 days ago
Georgia Cancer Center leads community initiative for lymphedema awareness
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Aiken Fest is back for third year
Aiken, SC3 hours ago
Aiken Fest returns to the Western Carolina State Fairgrounds
Aiken, SC1 day ago
The mayor talks growth and opportunity in North Augusta
North Augusta, SC15 hours ago
Golden Apple: Kelli Kilbourn-Williams
Graniteville, SC13 hours ago
USC Aiken launching program for intellectually disabled
Aiken, SC2 days ago
Serving people with different abilities on National Disability Awareness Month
Augusta, GA13 hours ago
Project Refresh soon to hit one year and holds donation drive
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta Regional Airport prepares for 2023 Masters Tournament
Augusta, GA1 day ago
WATCH: WJBF Sports 6 All-CSRA Awards
Augusta, GA1 day ago
JENNIE: Morris Museum of Art’s Social Canvas Block Party RESCHEDULED
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Juneteenth and St. Patrick’s Day Parade both asking Augusta commissioners for support
Augusta, GA2 days ago
North Augusta city council approves to extend Riverside Village master development agreement
North Augusta, SC2 days ago
Grovetown Elementary School teacher physically attacked by student
Grovetown, GA1 day ago
Giving Your Best: Judy Murphy
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Graphic artists wanted to help with new ‘Fort’ logo
Fort Gordon, GA23 hours ago
Juneteenth, St. Patrick’s Day Parade get city funding
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Augusta Regional Airport adding additional direct flights for Masters Week
Augusta, GA1 day ago
Home on Lismore Court in North Augusta destroyed after huge fire
North Augusta, SC3 days ago
Man wanted for questioning in theft of Gold Cross ambulance
Augusta, GA2 days ago
Augusta National Women’s Amateur defending champion Davis highlights Sage Valley Junior Amateur field
Augusta, GA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy