Charleston, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Leaders sign agreement to replace stormwater pump station in Medical District

By Jordan Cioppa,

5 days ago

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An upcoming project aims to reduce flooding in Charleston’s Medical District.

“In times of emergency, it’s just critical. We’ve seen times before where you couldn’t get there because of these flooding issues, right,” said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg.

On Friday the City of Charleston and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District signed a Project Partnership Agreement which kicked off the design phase of the $4 million project.

Project aims to reduce coastal storm damage on Edisto Beach

The work will consist of replacing and upgrading the stormwater pump station near Bravo Street and Ralph H. Johnson Street. Leaders said this station drains over 11 acres, including primary Medical District access roads.

“When water builds up on one side, the pump takes mechanical advantage, it pushes that water in the other direction. In this case, all of the water that’s collecting there when you’re driving, you see in front of you sometimes, it’s going to collect that water and push it out into the harbor,” said Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes, the 89 th Commander of the Charleston District.

Past king tides and rain events have threatened access to hospitals, forcing them to take alternative measures to get patients to where they need to be.

“We’ve actually gotten some old surplus vehicles from the Army Corps that are high rise water vehicles and sometimes we have to transport patients and healthcare professionals in those vehicles from one of our healthcare facilities to the other,” explained Rick Anderson, the Executive Vice President for Finance & Operations at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Project leaders anticipate construction to begin in 2025 and wrap up that same year.

