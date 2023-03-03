Open in App
The Go-To Girlfriend: Swap out old items for new beauty buys

By KCAL-News Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRNzO_0l7Iztq000

The Go-To Girlfriend: Swap out old items for new beauty buys 05:42

The Go-To Girlfriend, Sadie Murray , shows us some fresh new beauty items to add to your daily routine.

Sun Patch

sunpatch.com, $16

KOSAS The Big Clean Mascara

Sephora.com, $26

Hempz Beauty Actives Collection

Hempz.com or ULTA.com, $28

Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Shampoo

Ulta.com or Redken.com , $32

Elizabeth Arden Advanced Light Ceramide Capsules

ElizabethArden.com , Ulta.com and

Available at Macy's, 30pcs for $54

Angela Caglia Sonic Rose Quartz Roller

AngelaCaglia.com , $195

