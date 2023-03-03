Open in App
Los Angeles, CA
FastBreak on FanNation

Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Timberwolves-Lakers Game

By Ben Stinar,

5 days ago

Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Friday's game.

FINAL UPDATE: Anthony Davis is available.

On Friday night, the Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in California.

For the game, Anthony Davis is on the injury report.

That said, the eight-time NBA All-Star is listed as probable, so he should end up being available.

Underdog NBA: "Anthony Davis (foot) probable for Friday."

The former Kentucky star is in the middle of another outstanding season with averages of 25.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per contest in 38 games (while shooting 56.1% from the field).

Davis missed Wednesday's 123-117 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder (on the road).

With the win, the Lakers improved to 30-33 in 63 games, which has them as the 11th seed in the Western Conference.

They are 5-5 in their last ten games and 15-14 in the 29 they have hosted at home in Los Angeles, California.

Davis is in his fourth season with the franchise and helped lead them to the 2020 NBA Championship.

That said, they went 33-49 in 2022 and missed the postseason.

Right now, the Lakers are only one game out of the tie for the ninth seed and 2.5 games back of the sixth seed (the final guaranteed playoff spot).

As for the Timberwolves, they are the eighth seed in the west with a 32-32 record in 64 games.

Over the last ten games, they have gone 4-6, and they are 12-18 in the 30 games they have played on the road away from the Target Center in Minneapolis.

