Grizzlies And Nuggets Injury Reports

The Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets have announced their injury reports.

FINAL UPDATE: Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are available, while Vlatko Cancar has been ruled out.

NBA's official injury report

On Friday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets are facing off in Colorado.

For the game, the two teams have announced their injury reports (updated as of 5:30 Eastern Time).

The Grizzlies have ruled out Steven Adams and Ziaire Williams, while Ja Morant has been upgraded to available.

As for the Nuggets, they will be without Jack White, Zeke Nnaji, Peyton Watson and Collin Gillespie.

Vlatko Cancar is questionable, while Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon are probable.

NBA's official injury report

The Grizzlies come into the night with a 38-23 record in 61 games, which has them as the second seed in the Western Conference.

They are 6-4 in their last ten games and in the middle of a three-game winning streak.

On the road, the Grizzlies have struggled, going 12-18 in 30 games played outside of Tennessee.

For reference, they are 26-5 in the 31 games they have played at home.

As for the Nuggets, they are the best team in the west (one spot ahead of the Grizzlies).

They are 44-19 in 63 games and 7-3 in their last ten.

The Nuggets are also in the middle of a two-game winning streak and an outstanding 28-4 in the 32 games they have hosted in Denver.

Last month, the Grizzlies hosted the Nuggets (in Tennessee) and won 112-94.

Six players on the Grizzlies scored in double-digits, and Morant had 23 points, seven rebounds and four assists.

Two-time MVP Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets with 15 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.