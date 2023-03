(WWJ) Over 1,000 parents have signed a petition to stop the use of a 5G cell phone tower that has been built atop a Wyandotte elementary school.

On a new episode of The Daily J podcast , while WWJ's Zach Clark weighs the safety concerns, parents wonder if the school board is listening to them at all.

