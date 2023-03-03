Retail theft dips slightly, NYC officials vague on what led to drop
By Craig McCarthy,
5 days ago
There were nearly 500 fewer sticky-fingered shoppers in the city last month — although police officials Friday were vague on what drove the welcomed dip amid an unprecedented surge .
“This is the first time that I can remember that we’ve seen a decrease in shoplifting in February,” said NYPD Chief Mike Lipetri.
Police recorded 4,276 shoplifting complaints last month compared with 4,757 the year prior, according to Lipetri, who joined Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Phil Banks during his new weekly public forum.
The just-over 10% dip could only be credited to a “collaborative effort” with businesses, pols and district attorneys.
The NYPD’s crime strategies chief dodged the question of whether cops made more shoplifting arrests.
