Open in App
New York City, NY
See more from this location?
New York Post

Retail theft dips slightly, NYC officials vague on what led to drop

By Craig McCarthy,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nEhH5_0l7IkGJs00

There were nearly 500 fewer sticky-fingered shoppers in the city last month — although police officials Friday were vague on what drove the welcomed dip amid an unprecedented surge .

“This is the first time that I can remember that we’ve seen a decrease in shoplifting in February,” said NYPD Chief Mike Lipetri.

Police recorded 4,276 shoplifting complaints last month compared with 4,757 the year prior, according to Lipetri, who joined Deputy Mayor of Public Safety Phil Banks during his new weekly public forum.

The just-over 10% dip could only be credited to a “collaborative effort” with businesses, pols and district attorneys.

The NYPD’s crime strategies chief dodged the question of whether cops made more shoplifting arrests.

The Big Apple has seen a historic rise in shoplifting complaints over the last few years.

In 2022, more than 63,000 reports for retail theft were made — a 45% jump from 2021 when just over 43,000 complaints were recorded. In 2019, the tally was just under 38,000.

It’s so bad in Midtown, the 34th Street Partnership has hired its own K-9 units to deter the thieves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=346jMm_0l7IkGJs00
Chief Lipetri dodged the question about how many arrests police have made in shoplifting cases recently.
NYC Mayor's Office

Earlier this week, Chief of Department Jeff Maddrey urged business owners to force shoppers to remove their masks for identification as a “condition of entry.”

“We need our businesses to be proactive and do their due diligence,” the chief said, adding: “We need to make sure people are identifying themselves.”

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who hosted a smaller, private sit-down with reporters on crime stats at the same time as Banks’ forum, credited increased patrols in business districts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mkDDs_0l7IkGJs00
The mayor’s retail theft plan was expected to come “any day now,” according to Deputy Mayor Banks.
Helayne Seidman

Yet it was unclear if those deployments were new or part of last year’s retail crime-fighting strategy.

Business owners in the city have been awaiting Mayor Adams’ retail theft plan after hosting an idea session late last year with district attorneys, New York’s AG and business leaders.

“We’re going to be releasing any day now,” Banks said Friday — nearly three months after the retail summit.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New York City, NY newsLocal New York City, NY
VIDEO: Suspect knocks woman, 77, to ground in Bronx purse robbery
Bronx, NY22 hours ago
Man, 71, suffers beatdown after Park Slope fender bender
Brooklyn, NY23 hours ago
Accused NYC rapist was free because no one told court he blew plea deal in assault case
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NYPD finds Tyvek suit linked to ‘Hazmat killer’ wanted in fatal bodega robbery
Bronx, NY11 hours ago
Julia Fox’s father, brother busted as cops find ghost guns, drug-making materials in apartment: sources
Manhattan, NY11 hours ago
Brooklyn man indicted for burning ex-girlfriend alive over comic books: DA
Brooklyn, NY17 hours ago
NYC bodegas back Hochul’s plan to give judges more power to set bail as ‘crime is growing’
New York City, NY12 hours ago
Jose Gonzalez who stole ambulance and ran over FDNY EMT Yadira Arroyo found guilty of murder
Bronx, NY12 hours ago
2 people died and 3 were injured including one critically after being hit by reckless and drunk drivers in NYC this last weekend
New York City, NY1 day ago
Two teens shot near Brooklyn school; 2 in custody: NYPD
Brooklyn, NY1 day ago
PHOTO: Man who groped girl, 15, aboard Manhattan subway train sought by police
Manhattan, NY2 days ago
Girlfriend's ex arrested in Queens stabbing of man found dead in SUV
Queens, NY1 day ago
Man, 19, found fatally shot inside Newark residence, gunman at large
Newark, NJ1 day ago
Motorcyclist fatally struck by woman, 72, turning on Long Island street
Hempstead, NY2 days ago
NJ dad shoots wife, teen son, himself in apparent murder-suicide: report
Roxbury Township, NJ19 hours ago
Toy makers to drop prices, bring back old favorites amid inflation crunch
Manhattan, NY13 hours ago
Food delivery driver killed in Bridgeport shooting
Bridgeport, CT3 days ago
Couple facing murder charges in 2021 stabbing death of man on Long Island
Selden, NY2 days ago
Cops searching for man who stuck up Brooklyn Checkers drive-through at gunpoint
Brooklyn, NY5 days ago
2 men stole over $1M from ATMs across the Bronx in 'calculated scheme': DOJ
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Car kills pedestrian on Front Street
Hempstead, NY3 days ago
Mysterious Cases of Men Found Dead After Leaving NYC Gay Bars Ruled Homicides: ME
New York City, NY5 days ago
Gas Station Gunman Image Caught on Video
Bronx, NY5 days ago
Surviving Passenger Loses Mom in Long Island Plane Crash
Lindenhurst, NY2 days ago
Suspect in deadly 2021 shooting in Queens arrested: prosecutors
Queens, NY6 days ago
Police: Bridgeport man arrested for multiple burglaries in Norwalk
Norwalk, CT5 days ago
Kearny, NJ police officer’s random stop leads to murder suspect
Kearny, NJ5 days ago
Male killed in police-involved shooting in Paterson
Paterson, NJ5 days ago
No-show Jumaane proves NYC doesn’t need any Public Advocate Office
New York City, NY12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy