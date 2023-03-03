Gibbs High School Senior, The 3rd Suspect Arrested In Murder Of 15-Year-Old Boy

TFP File Photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – On Friday, St. Petersburg Police arrested Jeremiah Davis, 18, and charged him with 1st-degree murder in the death of 15-year-old Zy’Kiquiro Lofton.

Davis, a 12th grader at Gibbs High School, was arrested at dismissal today.

When he was taken into custody, officers found a handgun. Davis was also charged with possession of a weapon on school property.

Davis is the third suspect to be arrested in connection with this homicide.

According to police, around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, Zy’Kiquiro Lofton, 15, was the victim of a shooting outside, near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue South.

Police say the boy was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

The first suspect, Deonte Bishop, 17, was arrested on December 30, 2022, and the second suspect David Moore , 18, was arrested on 02/14/23.

Both were charged with 1st-degree felony murder.

