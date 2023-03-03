Winter Haven and Columbus advance to the FHSAA 7A finals

LAKELAND, FLORIDA – The FHSAA 7A semifinals were a pair of contrasting contests, Friday afternoon at the RP Funding Center, but the two results add up to one giant clash for the state championship will take place on Saturday in Lakeland.

In the opener, Columbus, led by the Boozer twins, Cameron and Cayden, thumped Colonial, 71-28, and the second game came down to a buzzer beating 3-point shot that lifted Winter Haven to 61-58 victory over Oak Ridge.

Winter Haven's win came down to the frantic final 10.9 seconds. After a timeout, the Blue Devils' Isaac Celliscar drove down the right side of the lane before attempting and off-balance shot that never reached the rim. The ball, however, was kicked back outside to Kjei Parker who calmly rose up and drained a 3-point shot as the final buzzer sounded.

From the outset, Winter Haven wanted to play a fast-paced game, and Oak Ridge preferred more of a half court style pace.

With 1:11 remaining in the first quarter, Winter Haven led 15-11 in large part to hitting shots from downtown, including star Dylan James scoring the first six points for the Blue Devils from behind the arc.

Oak Ridge forward Tyler Johnson was also knocking down shots, as he had nine points through the first stanza and was aggressive in every quarter of the game. He’s one of the reasons a key situation happened during that first quarter.

James picked up his second foul towards the end of the first stanza. He was out of the lineup for the entire second quarter with his Blue Devils up 17-13.

Fortunately for James and Winter Haven, Celiscar was helping to pick up the slack. When he scored a bucket with 2:20 remaining in the first half, he went into double digits for the game, and put the Blue Devils up 28-21 over the Pioneers.

Isaac Celiscar led Winter Haven with 17 points in the FHSAA 7A state semifinals. Photo by Brian Smith

Point guard Jamie Phillips, Jr. was also putting in work, including getting offensive rebounds and a put back to help Winter Haven lead 35-26 at halftime.

Keep in mind, without James on the floor, his team was still up by nine entering the third quarter.

With James back in the lineup, ironically, Oak Ridge made a run. The player that sparked the Pioneers was Cameron Simpson with nine points in just a few minutes of action, all from 3-point shots. He brought his Oak Ridge squad to within two of the lead with a triple at 41-39.

From there, it was as entertaining a game as there could be.

Simpson knocked down a jumper from the right baseline to give Oak Ridge a 47-45 lead with 1:50 to play in the third quarter. Those two points gave him 13 for the quarter, and the crowd was really into the contest for each team’s fans.

The fourth quarter saw Simpson start off the scoring with a deep three from the top of the key with 6:40 to play, and Oak Ridge was up 51-49. Then it was James coming back into the action.

James blocked a shot at one end, and then threw down an emphatic rebound dunk to give his squad a 55-53 lead. He did not quite get to the next shot, however.

Despite battling foul trouble throughout the contest, Winter Haven star Dylan James (11) managed 12 points. Here, he works against the defense of Oak Ridge's Amari Davis. Photo by Brian Smith

Simpson drilled a corner 3-point shot over the outstretched right hand of James and Oak Ridge went back up, 56-55.

With 2:04 remaining, Celiscar hit one of two free throws, cutting the lead to 58-56. Winter Haven called timeout, and then the final couple of minutes were even better than what had already happened.

Winter Haven’s press created a turnover. After a couple of misses, James tipped in the tying points. Winter Haven forced another turnover, and head coach Tyrone Woodside called timeout with 10.9 seconds to play, leading into Parker's game-winning shot.

For the game, four players from Winter Haven finished in double digits. Celiscar had 17, Parker 13, James 12, and Phillips finished with 11. For Oak Ridge, Simpson led all scorers with 21 points, while Johnson added 17 and Jordan Tillery knocked in 13.

The other semifinal game was total domination, as Columbus, the No. 7 team in the currently SBLive Sports/Sports Illustrated Power 25 , put on a basketball clinic.

When Cayden Boozer took an outlet pass from his brother Cameron Boozer and layed it in with 3:39 to go in the first quarter, it was Columbus 11 and Colonial 2. That was a theme throughout the majority of the contest.

The score went 17-4 with 1:40 left in the first quarter when Cameron threw down a monster jam, and then 19-6, with 1:19 left, when he went for a second dunk. The third hoop for Columbus in a row was yet another throw down from Cameron Boozer.

Columbus' Cameron Boozer (12) was unstoppable in the Explorers' semifinal win over Colonial. He scored 22 points and captured 11 rebounds despite playing just three quarters. Photo by Brian Smith

As the game moved to the second stanza, Colonial continued to struggle against Columbus’s half-court defense, as the Explorers – and especially Cameron Boozer – made them pay.

The lead grew to 30-12 with 3:36 left in the half when Cameron Boozer drained a 3-point shot.

The key player for Colonial was guard Dominic Sanders. He finished the game with 14 points, but he did not get enough help handling the Columbus pressure.

Speaking of defense, it carried Columbus throughout the first half. Colonial only shot 4-of-16 in the first quarter, and it was 6-for-26 by the end of the second quarter.

At halftime, Columbus led Colonial 43-12 and Cameron Boozer had out-scored the Grenadiers by himself with 17 points.

The third quarter was a repeat of the prior two. Colonial was unable to consistently knock down shots versus the Columbus defense, and easy buckets ensued. The Explorers led 58-18 after three quarters of play.

The Boozer twins did not even play in the final quarter, and Columbus went on to win easily. For the game, the Explorers held the Grenadiers to 13-of-47 shooting from the floor, while hitting 28-of-57 of their own shots.

For the game, Cameron Boozer scored 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds, and he also contributed two blocked shots. His brother Cayden scored 11, while do-it-all forward Malik Abdullahi knocked in 12 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

It should be a great game between Columbus and Winter Haven in the 7A FHSAA finals.