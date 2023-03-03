Open in App
Williamsport, PA
See more from this location?
NorthcentralPA.com

National Weather Service: Winter weather expected through early morning hours

By NCPA Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dPXTS_0l7Ifzhq00

Winter weather is expected through 1 a.m. Saturday. Following is the National Weather Service bulletin:

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service State College PA 423 PM EST Fri Mar 3 2023 Southern Lycoming-Montour-Northumberland-Columbia-Schuylkill- Including the cities of Williamsport, Danville, Sunbury, Shamokin, Bloomsburg, Berwick, and Pottsville ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow and sleet accumulations of up to 1 inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Strong winds could cause damage to trees and power lines, leading to power outages. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ice amounts will be highest in the higher terrain. Winds will increase this evening as temperatures warm above freezing. Lingering ice on trees and powerlines may increase the risk for power outages as winds increase. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts will include snow covered roads and limited visibility.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Williamsport, PA newsLocal Williamsport, PA
Raise the Region 2023 kicks off Wednesday night
Williamsport, PA21 hours ago
Williamsport Police upgrade officers’ ability to stay safe with new technology
Williamsport, PA3 days ago
Open house looks to sell bulletproof gear to public
Williamsport, PA10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Snow showers led to helicopter crash that killed Pa. doctor: NTSB
Sayre, PA5 days ago
Man perishes in house fire
Montoursville, PA2 days ago
Police identify driver killed in chase on interstate
Sunbury, PA1 day ago
Missing Loyalsock woman found
Montoursville, PA1 day ago
Search underway on the Susquehanna River
Pittston, PA6 days ago
Knoebels to hold job fairs
Elysburg, PA2 days ago
Two minors killed in Snyder County crash
Middleburg, PA2 days ago
Schuylkill County Man Reported Missing; Vehicle Found Abandoned in Harrisburg
Harrisburg, PA5 days ago
High-speed chase in Luzerne County leads to stolen car
Hazleton, PA1 day ago
Raise the Region 2023 kicks off 10th year
Columbia, PA1 day ago
Taste of the Town fundraiser returns in April
Danville, PA22 hours ago
State police investigate intruder at Hazleton mall
Hazleton, PA19 hours ago
Driver's logo switch doesn't fool police
Shamokin, PA12 hours ago
Door damaged at theater
Selinsgrove, PA4 days ago
Mansfield chosen to host 75th Intercollegiate Band Festival
Mansfield, PA21 minutes ago
Pa. man found dead after pursuit had gunshot wound to the head: coroner
Williamsport, PA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy