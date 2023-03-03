Open in App
Starting Lineups, Pitchers for Cubs, Padres March 3 Spring Training Game

By Jack Vita,

5 days ago

The Chicago Cubs will play the San Diego Padres at 8:40 p.m. ET at the Padres' spring training home at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria, Arizona. Here's a look at the Cubs and Padres' starting lineups and starting pitchers for Friday's Cactus League game.

27-year-old Justin Steele will make his first start of the spring, taking the ball from Cubs manager David Ross. Steele put together an impressive 2022 campaign, logging 3.18 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 129 ERA+ in 24 starts and 119 innings pitched. He appears to be a lock to crack the Cubs' pitching rotation, with Marcus Stroman, Jameson Taillon and Drew Smyly. The Cubs' fifth spot is currently up for grabs, but Hayden Wesneski impressed in his first start Wednesday. Adrian Sampson and Javier Assad should also receive consideration for the role.

Former Atlanta Braves pitcher Julio Teheran will get the start for the Padres. Teheran last appeared in a Major League game in 2021, as a member of the Detroit Tigers. In 2022, he pitched in the Atlantic League and the Mexican League. In November, he signed a minor league deal with the Padres. Teheran has a chance to provide rotational depth for the Padres in the upcoming season. He threw two scoreless, no-hit innings in his first spring training appearance Sunday.

Here's a look at how the Cubs will line up Friday:

1) 2B Nick Madrigal

2) SS Dansby Swanson

3) RF Trey Mancini

4) C Yan Gomes

5) 3B Edwin Rios

6) 1B Matt Mervis

7) CF Christopher Morel

8) DH David Bote

9) LF Brendan Davis

SP Justin Steele

Here's a look at how the Padres will line up Friday:

1) CF Trent Grisham

2) 2B Jake Cronenworth

3) 3B Manny Machado

4) DH Nelson Cruz

5) 1B Matt Carpenter

6) C Austin Nola

7) LF Taylor Kohlwey

8) RF Jose Azocar

9) SS Jackson Merrill

SP Julio Teheran

