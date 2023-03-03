Huskies' Irvin Medically Retires After Taking Physical Pounding

The veteran defensive back played well but less than half a season for Kalen DeBoer.

Kalen DeBoer was notably upbeat as he sized up his University of Washington football team that begins spring practice on Monday. After seeing the results of an 11-2 season, his players were more fit this year than last. Different position battles were sure to capture everyone's attention. He has a lot of elite players on hand.

The second-year Husky coach had just one bit of negative news to offer — Julius Irvin, a senior defensive back and the son of an NFL legend, has been forced to medically retire because of an assortment of injuries, namely a shoulder issue.

"I can't speak highly enough for what he did as far as his buy-in to the program," DeBoer said on Friday.

The 6-foot-1, 179-pound Irvin finished with 6 starts over 30 games played at safety and cornerback over five seasons, enjoying much of his success over the first half of last season. He had a sixth season of eligibility available to him because of pandemic provisions.

A safety for much of his time in Seattle, Irvin amazingly took over at cornerback at mid-game against Kent State in last year's opener once Jordan Perryman was injured and had to leave the action.

With the Huskies short-handed at corner, Irvin and his coaches had only talked about him switching positions before he was sent out on the field without a trial run.

The Anaheim, California, product next proceeded to start four games as a replacement for Perryman before he, too, was injured and ultimately lost for the season.

Julius Irvin celebrated with his teammates at the Alamo Bowl. Dan Raley

"He went out there sometimes, and he was cleared to go, but he was hurting and playing in pain," DeBoer said.

The son of LeRoy Irvin, who was a legendary secondary figure for the Los Angeles Rams, the younger Irvin finished his Husky career with 21 tackles, 2 interceptions and 5 pass break-ups.

A 4-star recruit, he had turned down offers from Alabama, Michigan, Notre Dame and others to come play for Washington.

Irvin had his finest moment as a Husky last September against then 11th-ranked Michigan State, when he intercepted a pass intended for Germie Bernard, now a UW player, to blunt a drive and had a key pass break-up late in the 39-28 victory at Husky Stadium.

DeBoer told how Irvin tried his best to play injured at UCLA, even sitting out plays to physically regroup before going back out on the field. Yet he was limited to where he couldn't line up close on a press defense coverage.

Irvin sat out the final seven games and was seen in street clothes and wearing a brace on his left shoulder during the Alamo Bowl celebration following the UW's 27-20 victory over Texas.

"He just knew the team needed him," the coach said. "I just have a lot of respect for that guy."

