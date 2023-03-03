Open in App
Florida State
See more from this location?
iHeartRadio

Brittany Aldean Treats Instagram Followers To A Look At Family's New Home

By Kelly Fisher,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JoY4d_0l7IeiuW00
Photo: Getty Images

Brittany Aldean took her instagram followers on a virtual tour of the family’s new home, via a reel she posted on Friday afternoon (March 3). Brittany’s reel highlighted some of the home’s most stunning and eye-catching features, including blue kitchen cabinets, gorgeous decor items, the perfect outdoor furniture, leopard-print armchairs, vibrant furniture and accent pieces and, of course, nods to a few legendary artists: Dolly Parton , Elvis Presley and Otis Redding .

“Everything you could ever need in one house: Dolly, Elvis, and Otis. 🤠🎵🤍”

Brittany set her must-see reel to Redding’s “Stand by Me,” and offered additional glimpses of the new home on her Instagram story. She previously shared on social med that she and her husband, country superstar Jason Aldean , would move to a new home (and promised to show glimpses of the inside once they got settled).

Last year, Brittany also gave her social media followers a virtual tour of the family’s new Florida home , posting a reel set to Aldean’s “A Little More Summertime.” She said at that time: “This is for those of you who love home decor✨ I personally am obsessed with interiors… so here’s our new Florida home for some potential inspo! ☀️🌴.” Instagram users gushed in the comments on Brittany's latest reel, “Absolutely lovinggggg 😻😻😻your kitchen . It has such a moody vibe ; great decorating choices ! 👍🏻🤩🤩,” “A VIBE 😍,” “Obsessed!!!!,” and more. See the inside of the home here :

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Why Jason Aldean Is Moving Out of His Tennessee Mansion
Nashville, TN19 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Carrie Underwood Kicks Show Up A Notch With Surprise Guest: Jason Aldean
Nashville, TN6 days ago
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Kenny Chesney Mourns Loss Of Longtime Friend & Respected Nashville Musician
Nashville, TN2 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD23 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy