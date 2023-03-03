Open in App
Peoria, AZ
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Daily Independent

At least 3 Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1M mark in February

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x8u2P_0l7IedUt00

At least three Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1 million mark in February, according to Realtor.com.

All three top home sales in Peoria last month were in the 85383 ZIP code, the city’s luxury home hot spot.

The top home sale, 12703 W. Desert Vista Trail, sold for $1.499 million on Feb. 15. The 3,607-square-foot home on a 0.24-acre lot has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Jamie Liguori with HomeSmart and the buyer was represented by Robin Bowens with Homesmart.

The second most expensive home sale, 24431 N. 85th Ave., sold for $1.413 million on Feb. 21. The 3,618-square-foot home on a 0.25-acre lot has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by John Neiman with Ips Realty and the buyer was represented by Tiffany Burks with Premier Realty Group.

The third most expensive home sale, 28841 N. 129th Ave., sold for $1.275 million on Feb. 28. The 3,097-square-foot home on a 0.23-acre lot has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Kimberly Nance with Homesmart and the buyer was represented by Benjamin J. Katz with Lake Pleasant Real Estate.

Photo is courtesy of Realtor.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Peoria, AZ newsLocal Peoria, AZ
Mochilero Kitchen Expanding to North Scottsdale Next Month
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Construction paused on $2B Paradise Valley MPC
Paradise Valley, AZ18 hours ago
Massive Scheels sporting goods store preparing for Arizona debut in Chandler
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
Popular Restaurant Chain's First Glendale Location Opens with Exciting Grand Opening Giveaways
Glendale, AZ1 day ago
Mesa Welcomes Popular Burger Joint With Free Food Giveaways
Mesa, AZ12 hours ago
California builder changing Arcadia Lite neighborhood
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
This North Phoenix Kosher Dining Staple Closed Its Doors
Phoenix, AZ17 hours ago
National Money Show gathers coin collectors and money enthusiasts in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Popular, Closed Pizza Restaurant Has Re-Opened
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Tough Times Hit Phoenix-Based Grocery Chain, Leading to Closure of 11 Locations
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
6 Restaurants Are Now Open Inside Epicenter at Agritopia in Gilbert
Gilbert, AZ1 day ago
What Phoenix — and Rose Law Group Founder and President Jordan Rose — are telling us about the spring housing market
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Phoenix ranks No. 2 for most industrial real estate under construction
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Goodguys Brings Classic Cars and Hot Rods to Scottsdale, Arizona
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
These Are The Best Restaurants In Arizona, According to ChatGPT
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: The first 80s of the year coming soon!
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Bike Week returns to Valley in March with big local economic impact
Scottsdale, AZ4 days ago
Goodyear Takes Steps to Make a New Downtown
Goodyear, AZ2 days ago
Museum of Illusions: First look at this new Scottsdale attraction
Scottsdale, AZ1 day ago
Reuse at Chandler’s Swap Shop, March 11
Chandler, AZ1 day ago
State revokes Mesa awning company’s contracting license following investigation
Mesa, AZ1 day ago
$50,000 Powerball ticket sold at Glendale convenience store
Glendale, AZ2 days ago
A Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On: What to Expect at the 2023 Arizona Cocktail Weekend
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
'Navajoland Monopoly' big winner at Heard Indian Market
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Restaurant of the Week: Pescada
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
EBT cards across U.S. being fraudulently used at Phoenix market, leaving victims (and store owner) asking why
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Rio Verde residents furious at Scottsdale leadership after county rejects city’s ‘impractical’ water proposal
Scottsdale, AZ2 days ago
New discount store in the East Valley to buy and sell clothes
Gilbert, AZ6 days ago
Don’t Miss This Cool WestWorld of Scottsdale Event Happening Later This Month
Scottsdale, AZ3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy