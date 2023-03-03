At least 3 Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1M mark in February

At least three Peoria home sales eclipsed the $1 million mark in February, according to Realtor.com.

All three top home sales in Peoria last month were in the 85383 ZIP code, the city’s luxury home hot spot.

The top home sale, 12703 W. Desert Vista Trail, sold for $1.499 million on Feb. 15. The 3,607-square-foot home on a 0.24-acre lot has four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Jamie Liguori with HomeSmart and the buyer was represented by Robin Bowens with Homesmart.

The second most expensive home sale, 24431 N. 85th Ave., sold for $1.413 million on Feb. 21. The 3,618-square-foot home on a 0.25-acre lot has three bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by John Neiman with Ips Realty and the buyer was represented by Tiffany Burks with Premier Realty Group.

The third most expensive home sale, 28841 N. 129th Ave., sold for $1.275 million on Feb. 28. The 3,097-square-foot home on a 0.23-acre lot has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms. The seller was represented by Kimberly Nance with Homesmart and the buyer was represented by Benjamin J. Katz with Lake Pleasant Real Estate.

