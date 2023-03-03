New report outlines spending for Southwest Valley School districts

According to a new report from the state’s Auditor General’s Office despite a $377.5 million increase in overall spending on instruction, more than half of the school districts in Arizona spent a smaller percentage of their dollars in classroom instruction in 2022 compared to 2021,

That was not the case for some of the southwest Valley school districts such as Buckeye Elementary School District, Litchfield Elementary School District, Liberty Elementary School District, and Agua Fria Union High School District.

In comparison, statewide school districts in 2022 used 54.5% and 55.3% in 2021 on average for instruction.

The average student-to-teacher ratio was 17.2-to-1. Average teacher pay was $58,366. The report also looked at teachers’ years of experience, which for the state averaged 11.8 years.

Buckeye Elementary School District

Current fiscal year FY 2022: 50.5% spent from budget on instruction

Prior fiscal year FY 2021: 51.9% spent from budget on instruction

Students per teacher ratio: 20.8 to 1

Average years of experience for teachers: 8.4 years

Average salary for teacher: $55,360

Litchfield Elementary School District

Current fiscal year FY 2022: 60.1% spent from budget on instruction

Prior fiscal year FY 2021: 60.7% spent from budget on instruction

Students per teacher ratio: 19.7 to 1

Average years of experience for teachers: 10.9 years

Average salary for teacher: $66,114

Liberty Elementary School District

Current fiscal year 2022 FY: 58.9% of the budget on instruction

Prior fiscal year FY 2021: 60.1% of the budget on instruction

Students per teacher ratio: 17 to 1

Average years of experience for teachers: 11.7 years

Average salary for teacher: $51,792

Agua Fria Union High School District

Current fiscal year FY 2022: 52.6% spent from budget on instruction

Prior fiscal year 2021 FY 2021: 57.3% spent from budget on instruction

Students per teacher ratio: 21.2 to 1

Average years of experience for teachers: 10.9 years

Average salary for teachers: $66,868

Most school district funding is based on the number of students attending, and districts can choose how to spend most funding, so every decision a school district makes to spend on one operational area directly impacts its ability to spend on another.

Schools districts of Buckeye, Litchfield, Liberty and Agua Fria all saw a budget decrease for instruction as compared to 2021. All fell below the average years of experience for teachers nearly all had a higher ration for student-to-teacher ratio.