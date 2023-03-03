Tiger Woods Will Not Compete in Players Championship

Woods, a two-time winner at TPC Sawgrass, did not enter the tournament before Friday's deadline expired.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Tiger Woods will not compete in next week’s Players Championship.

The PGA Tour’s flagship event at TPC Sawgrass was a potential landing spot for Woods after his tie for 45 th two weeks ago at the Genesis Invitational. Although Woods never indicated he would play, there was some sense that he might try in order to get in another competitive start prior to the Masters.

But the entry deadline passed on Friday without Woods entering. He did not comment.

Woods, 47, is still recovering from the injuries he suffered two years ago in a Southern California car crash that resulted in several surgeries to his right leg, ankle and foot.

His start at Riviera two weeks ago was a mild surprise , although the tournament benefits his foundation and Woods had expressed a desire to play for his title sponsor.

The week was relatively successful when put in perspective as Woods twice shot in the 60s and showed improvement from his play last summer at the British Open, where he missed the cut at St. Andrews. Woods played in just three tournaments last year, all majors, and a total of nine competitive rounds.

“Like I told you guys last year, I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more,’’ Woods said at Riviera. “That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't. That's just going to be my future.

“So my intent last year was to play in all four majors, I got three of the four. Hopefully this year I can get all four and maybe sprinkle in a few here and there. But that's it for the rest of my career. I know that and I understand that. That's just my reality.’’

Unlike last year, when there was considerable speculation as to whether Woods would play at the Masters, this now appears certain – barring a setback. The five-time Masters winner has not played in the Players Championship since 2019. He won the tournament twice, in 2001 and 2013.