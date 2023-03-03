Bills Draft Pick? WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba Gushes Over Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs

Regardless of where Jaxon Smith-Njigba lands, the former Ohio State Buckeyes standout will maintain some uncontested confidence along the way. But switching off the Stefon Diggs tape doesn't appear to be an option, as Smith-Njigba had plenty to say when discussing the Buffalo Bills at the NFL Combine.

And based on the many interesting comments he made at the NFL Combine on Friday, which included some displayed desire to play along Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, the potential pairing is one that should have Bills Mafia perking up.

"Playing with an elite quarterback like that would definitely be awesome, especially if I’m lined up next to Stefon Diggs,” he said. “Just learning from him, I think it would be a big key for me to expand my game and help that team.”



Smith-Njigba will need to drop a tad below where some of his projections have been to slide to the Bills at No. 27. But he's still on the board at that spot, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Buffalo take a swing.

Regardless of where he lands though, the former Ohio State standout will have some uncontested confidence along the way. But switching off the Diggs tape doesn't appear to be an option.

“I always think that I’m one of one, I’m myself, but i definitely watch film of receivers,” he said. “I think he's always over-exaggerating his routes. He’s always looking and his spacial awareness is great. Just his over-exaggeration on routes is what I like to watch.”

The Bills could go for a talented, but lesser-known offensive lineman in the first round or even end up with a chance to snag Texas running back Bijan Robinson. But Smith-Njigba would be a quality choice as well at a position that is one of Buffalo's biggest areas for improvement.

Smith-Njigba will likely be one of a handful of receivers taken in the first round in April, making it not unrealistic to think he could fall to the Bills at No. 27.

However, he only played in three games this past season to a lingering hamstring injury. Based on the repeatable nature this ailment tends to have, there's some understandable reason for concern, and the Bills are obviously going to be ready to potentially take another pass-catcher if there's any hesitation on Smith-Njigba.

But keep in mind ... this is the same guy that, in his last fully healthy season in 2021, was putting up unreal numbers while looking like one of the best players in college football. In his last notable performance, he totaled 15 catches for 347 yards and three touchdowns against the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Before that record-setting day, he had already had four straight games with at least 100 receiving yards.

All this can be talked about and the Bills could still tread away from the skill positions to draft some beef up front or more talent on defense. Maybe even the organization doesn't know what direction it wants to go in yet, but turning on the Smith-Njigba tape would certainly be persuasive.

