San Antonio, TX
Inside The Spurs

Spurs Cut Isaiah Roby, Sign Bucks Ex to Deal

By Jeremy Brener,

5 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs are making a small roster move on Friday. Now, the team employs Greek forward Sandro Mamukelashvili, who last played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The San Antonio Spurs are making a small change to their roster Friday afternoon.

According to The Athletic , the team is signing former Milwaukee Bucks forward Sandro Mamukelashvili. In a corresponding move, the team is cutting Isaiah Roby.

Roby, 25, has played in 42 games for the Spurs this season, averaging 4.1 points per contest. However, he hasn't played since Feb. 13 after being sidelined with an ankle injury.

To replace Roby, the team is calling upon Mamukelashvili, a 6-11 forward with 65 games of NBA experience the past two seasons with the Bucks.

Mamukelashvili, who was playing under a two-way contract during his time in Milwaukee, spent four seasons at Seton Hall and was the No. 54 overall pick by the Bucks in the 2021 NBA Draft.

The Spurs likely didn't see much of a path with Roby to improve, but the potential is there with Mamukelashvili. He didn't get much playing time with the contending Bucks, but that should change as he suits up for the rebuilding Spurs.

As the team parted ways with Jakob Poeltl at the deadline, San Antonio is severely struggling in the size department. The 6-11 Mamukelashvili brings the team some height in the frontcourt next to Charles Bassey and Zach Collins.

