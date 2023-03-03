Open in App
Cambridge, MA
Daily Voice

Driver Turns Out Lights To Evade Cambridge Cops, Drives Straight Into Pole: Police

By Morgan Gonzales,

6 days ago

The driver of a stolen car gave himself away when he drove the wrong way down a one-way road, officials said.

Police noticed that a man was driving the wrong way on Technology Square in Cambridge shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Friday, March 3, according to the Cambridge Police Department. The driver, a 35-year-old Somerville man, saw police and quickly turned the car's headlights and rear lights off, made a U-turn, and drove off, slamming the vehicle into a pole on Bishop Allen Drive a block away.

While looking up the car's details, police maintained a safe distance from the vehicle and found that it had been reported stolen. Only when the driver ran out of the crashed car did police swoop in to arrest him.

An inspection of the car found drugs, prescription pills, scales, tools, and multiple phones.

The man was charged with the following:

  • Receiving a stolen motor vehicle,
  • Failure to stop for police,
  • Reckless operation of a motor vehicle
  • Motor vehicle lights violation
