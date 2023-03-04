Man who died in shooting at N.J. rest stop was wanted for murder

Digital Brief: March 3, 2023 (AM) 02:23

PEDRICKTOWN, N.J. (CBS) -- A man shot at the Turnpike's Clara Barton Service Area in Pedricktown, Salem County, earlier this week has died, the New Jersey Attorney General's Office said on Friday.

Officials say Kyle Foggy, 29, of Cherry Hill, was pronounced dead later Tuesday night at a hospital in Newark, Delaware.

The AG's office previously said the man was shot "in the presence of law enforcement" and the shooting involved state police and U.S. Marshals.

The shooting remains under investigation and officials say no further information will be released at this time.

Foggy was charged in the Feb. 25 shooting of Michelle Cruz in Lawnside , the Camden County Prosecutor's Office said in a statement Friday.

"There is no threat to the public as the defendant is deceased," the statement said.